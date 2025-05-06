$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
01:27 PM

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

10:24 AM

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

09:43 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

May 6, 07:11 AM

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

May 6, 04:00 AM

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

08:32 AM

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
09:43 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
May 5, 06:29 AM
Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

01:46 PM

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM
COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6484 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 463 Ukrainian athletes and team members have not returned to Ukraine after international competitions. Earlier it was reported about the non-return of more than 500 men who left with letters from the Ministry of Culture.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

More than 460 Ukrainian athletes and members of sports teams in Olympic and non-Olympic sports did not return to Ukraine within the time limits specified in the permits after leaving for international sports events. This was reported to a journalist of UNN in response to a request to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

As of today, the number of Ukrainian athletes and members of sports teams in Olympic and non-Olympic sports who have not returned to the territory of Ukraine within the time limits specified in the permits after leaving for international sports events since February 24, 2022 is 463 people 

- the ministry reports.

Supplement

In February 2025, Dmytro Zolotukhin, advisor to the Minister of Culture on strategic communications and international cooperation, reported that in 2024 alone, more than 500 men who left with the help of letters of recommendation from the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications did not return from abroad.

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers amended the procedure for crossing the border by artists and media professionals.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietySports
Ukraine
