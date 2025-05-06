Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 463 Ukrainian athletes and team members have not returned to Ukraine after international competitions. Earlier it was reported about the non-return of more than 500 men who left with letters from the Ministry of Culture.
More than 460 Ukrainian athletes and members of sports teams in Olympic and non-Olympic sports did not return to Ukraine within the time limits specified in the permits after leaving for international sports events. This was reported to a journalist of UNN in response to a request to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
As of today, the number of Ukrainian athletes and members of sports teams in Olympic and non-Olympic sports who have not returned to the territory of Ukraine within the time limits specified in the permits after leaving for international sports events since February 24, 2022 is 463 people
Supplement
In February 2025, Dmytro Zolotukhin, advisor to the Minister of Culture on strategic communications and international cooperation, reported that in 2024 alone, more than 500 men who left with the help of letters of recommendation from the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications did not return from abroad.
In March, the Cabinet of Ministers amended the procedure for crossing the border by artists and media professionals.