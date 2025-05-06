Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Today, Ukraine returned 205 soldiers, including defenders of Mariupol and defenders of the entire front line. The President thanked the UAE for their assistance in the exchange.
Today, Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers. Among them are defenders of Mariupol and defenders of the entire front line. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Ours are free. Ours are home. Today, Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers. Young boys and adult men from almost all types and branches of the military. Defenders of Mariupol and defenders of the entire front line. They were scattered across many Russian regions, imprisoned by the prison system with one goal: to abuse and destroy humanity. We have returned them
The President thanked everyone who worked on this exchange - partners, especially the United Arab Emirates, for their mediation and assistance.
Thank you to those who are not indifferent and continue to talk about Ukrainians in captivity. Every day we fight for our people. We will definitely do everything to return everyone
