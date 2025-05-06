Russia announced a prisoner exchange under the formula 205 for 205
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine under the formula of 205 for 205, mediated by the UAE. Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed this information.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that an exchange of prisoners of war took place today according to the formula 205 for 205, writes UNN.
Details
"On May 6, as a result of the negotiation process... 205 Russian servicemen were returned. In return, 205 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation added that "the United Arab Emirates provided mediation efforts of a humanitarian nature in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity."
Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed the information about the exchange.
Ukraine and Russia Exchange Letters with Prisoners of War - Lubinets 24.04.25, 11:19 • 5020 views