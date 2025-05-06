Russia announced a prisoner exchange under the formula 205 for 205

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16397 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 22111 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52684 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41455 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47776 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88122 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47120 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40602 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57664 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130892 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
55%
749 mm
Popular news

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 57902 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58072 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39768 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 38541 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20202 views
Publications

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 16397 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 52684 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88122 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 113645 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 206373 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20581 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 40123 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58422 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 25266 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 89500 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Russia announced a prisoner exchange under the formula 205 for 205

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3380 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine under the formula of 205 for 205, mediated by the UAE. Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed this information.

Russia announced a prisoner exchange under the formula 205 for 205

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that an exchange of prisoners of war took place today according to the formula 205 for 205, writes UNN.

Details

"On May 6, as a result of the negotiation process... 205 Russian servicemen were returned. In return, 205 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation added that "the United Arab Emirates provided mediation efforts of a humanitarian nature in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity."

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed the information about the exchange.

Ukraine and Russia Exchange Letters with Prisoners of War - Lubinets 24.04.25, 11:19 • 5020 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Brent
$61.58
Bitcoin
$93,814.00
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,386.91
Ethereum
$1,770.20