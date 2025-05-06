Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

Netflix has released a teaser for the third and final season of the streaming service's popular series "Squid Game", writes UNN.

"It's time to play the final games. Squid Game Season 3. June 27," reads the caption to the video.

"A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. The third and final season of Netflix's most popular series, which begins after the bloody finale of Season 2, finds Gi-Hun, also known as Player 456, at his lowest point. But Squid Game stops at nothing, so Gi-Hun will have to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are drawn into more deadly games that test everyone's resolve. With each round, their choices lead to more serious consequences," reads the season's description.

