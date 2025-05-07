Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police
In the first quarter of 2025, the police received 32,268 reports of domestic violence, which is 23,600 less than in 2024. Also, 26,076 administrative offenses were detected under Article 173-2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.
In three months of 2025, the National Police of Ukraine received 32,268 applications and reports of committed criminal offenses and other events related to domestic violence, which is 23.6 thousand less than in the same period last year. This is stated in the response of the National Police to the information request of UNN.
Details
During the three months of 2025, the National Police of Ukraine received 32,268 applications and reports of committed criminal offenses and other events related to domestic violence. In the same period of 2024, 55,868 such appeals were received
The National Police noted that during the three months of 2025, police officers detected 26,076 administrative offenses under Article 173-2 (Commission of domestic violence) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.
"In the same period of 2024, 41,372 administrative offenses were detected under Article 173-2 (Commission of domestic violence, violence based on gender, failure to comply with an urgent prohibitory order or failure to notify the place of temporary stay) of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the National Police added.
