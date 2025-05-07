$41.450.15
Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12710 views

In the first quarter of 2025, the police received 32,268 reports of domestic violence, which is 23,600 less than in 2024. Also, 26,076 administrative offenses were detected under Article 173-2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

In three months of 2025, the National Police of Ukraine received 32,268 applications and reports of committed criminal offenses and other events related to domestic violence, which is 23.6 thousand less than in the same period last year. This is stated in the response of the National Police to the information request of UNN.

Details

During the three months of 2025, the National Police of Ukraine received 32,268 applications and reports of committed criminal offenses and other events related to domestic violence. In the same period of 2024, 55,868 such appeals were received

- reported in the National Police.

New law on domestic violence comes into force on December 19: what will change28.11.24, 15:19 • 13726 views

The National Police noted that during the three months of 2025, police officers detected 26,076 administrative offenses under Article 173-2 (Commission of domestic violence) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Sexual assault case against Marilyn Manson closed25.01.25, 11:30 • 133165 views

"In the same period of 2024, 41,372 administrative offenses were detected under Article 173-2 (Commission of domestic violence, violence based on gender, failure to comply with an urgent prohibitory order or failure to notify the place of temporary stay) of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the National Police added.

Police launch criminal case against theatre director Bilous - source10.02.25, 12:26 • 26254 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
