Sexual assault case against Marilyn Manson closed

The Los Angeles District Attorney in the United States has announced that American rock musician Marilyn Manson (real name: Brian Warner) will not be charged with sexual and domestic violence. The investigation, which lasted four years, has been completed due to the statute of limitations. This was reported by the BBC, UNN wrote.

Details

"We have determined that the domestic violence allegations are outside the statute of limitations and we cannot prove the sexual assault allegations beyond a reasonable doubt," NBC News quoted the statement as saying.

In particular, the prosecutor praised the courage of the women who filed the charges, adding that although the case did not go to trial, "the strong advocacy of those involved in the case helped to raise awareness of the problems faced by victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Four women have filed lawsuits against Marilyn Manson, accusing him of sexual abuse. Marilyn Manson denied all the allegations through his lawyer Howard King, who said after the prosecutor's decision that the musician "has always insisted on his innocence.

Among the women who filed lawsuits accusing the musician of sexual and physical abuse were model Ashley Morgan Smithline, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, and Manson's former personal assistant Ashley Walters.

Recall

