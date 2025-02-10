Police launch criminal case against theatre director Bilous - source

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 36424 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 79477 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94979 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123167 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102190 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113192 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157562 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101982 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 84281 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 55529 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103871 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86957 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114068 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123167 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157562 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147926 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 180121 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86957 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103871 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135945 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137783 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165818 views
Police launch criminal case against theatre director Bilous - source

Police launch criminal case against theatre director Bilous - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26096 views

The National Police has opened a criminal investigation against Andriy Bilous, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv, under the article “sexual violence”. The investigation was launched following complaints from former students and the university administration.

The National Police has opened a criminal investigation under the article “sexual violence” into the actions of Andriy Bilous, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv and director of the Young Theater.

Writes UNN with a link to the source.

Kyiv police have opened a criminal investigation into alleged misconduct by a lecturer at one of the capital's universities. Law enforcement officers learned about the alleged harassment at the university from posts on social media.

The former students and the university administration appealed to the Shevchenkivsky Police Department. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sexual violence).

Investigative actions are currently underway - police are interviewing students, graduates, teachers and university management. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall 

A lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv and director of the Young Theater Andriy Bilous was suspended from his job at the university. He was accused of sexual harassment and indecent messages to female students. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising