Police launch criminal case against theatre director Bilous - source

The National Police has opened a criminal investigation under the article “sexual violence” into the actions of Andriy Bilous, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv and director of the Young Theater.

Kyiv police have opened a criminal investigation into alleged misconduct by a lecturer at one of the capital's universities. Law enforcement officers learned about the alleged harassment at the university from posts on social media.

The former students and the university administration appealed to the Shevchenkivsky Police Department. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sexual violence).

Investigative actions are currently underway - police are interviewing students, graduates, teachers and university management. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

A lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv and director of the Young Theater Andriy Bilous was suspended from his job at the university. He was accused of sexual harassment and indecent messages to female students.