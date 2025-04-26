$41.690.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
The US has privately agreed to support a "coalition of the willing" - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2830 views

The US has unofficially promised intelligence and logistical support to European and British forces to support a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Negotiations remain confidential.

Details

It is noted that American representatives have unofficially promised intelligence and logistical assistance to European and British forces that may be involved in ensuring the terms of a potential peace agreement with Russia. 

The American authorities have opened the door to providing intelligence and logistical support to British and European soldiers to support a peace agreement on Ukraine from land, air and sea

- the publication says.

According to the publication, in London such signals are perceived as a breakthrough after several months of negotiations with Donald Trump's entourage

Among the forms of support under consideration are intelligence sharing, logistics and supplies, which are critical to the actions of Western troops. Sources also note that the negotiations remain confidential, and the US position will depend on further agreements on a peaceful settlement.

More than 30 countries have expressed their support, although only a few have publicly offered to deploy troops to Ukraine

- reports The Telegraph.

In an interview with The Telegraph on Thursday, the Prime Minister hinted at tacit progress when asked if Trump had provided security guarantees.

According to the publication, it is expected that after any peace agreement, the line of contact with Russia will be occupied by Ukrainian soldiers, not Western troops.

Keeping Western troops away from the disputed border will limit the possibility of NATO being drawn into the conflict.

Let us remind you

The British Prime Minister's spokesman said about the coalition of those willing to help Ukraine. All options for support, including peacekeepers, remain under consideration to achieve a lasting peace.

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details23.04.25, 17:00 • 187851 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
The Daily Telegraph
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
London
