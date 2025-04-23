$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 10888 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 29990 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26769 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 48206 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 31887 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 31342 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 29582 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34278 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43893 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67962 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
0m/s
25%
748 mm
Popular news

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 66142 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 67798 views

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 22915 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 43870 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 26635 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 29990 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 26680 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 48206 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 43900 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 67828 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 2972 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 9554 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 34841 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 34351 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 64210 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9060 views

A meeting of national security advisors of the coalition countries took place in London, where peace efforts for Ukraine were discussed. The parties agreed on regular consultations for a just peace.

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

A meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors from the coalition of the willing countries took place in London. The Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov took part in it from Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to Yermak's page in Telegram.

Today in London, we held an important meeting with national security and foreign policy advisors from the coalition of the willing countries. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov and I as the head of the Office of the President took part in the meeting from Ukraine 

- said Yermak.

According to him, the Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell, the President's Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonn from France, and Chancellor's Foreign Policy and Security Advisor Jens Plötner joined from Germany.

The meeting took place at the official residence of the British Foreign Office at the invitation of Foreign Secretary David Lammy 

- said Yermak.

Britain has stated that "Ukraine alone must decide its future" after Vance's ultimatum 23.04.25, 16:22 • 6486 views

The Head of the Office of the President also reminded that this is the second such meeting, and the previous one took place in Paris.

It was emphasized that we are committed to the peaceful efforts of US President Donald Trump 

- said Yermak.

Yermak also thanked the partners for their support of Ukraine and the common desire to stop the war as soon as possible. He also reminded that Russia continues to refuse an unconditional ceasefire, dragging out the process and trying to manipulate negotiations.

We agreed on further regular consultations - to achieve the main goal: a just peace for Ukraine

 - Yermak summarized.

For his part, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that his country will continue to work together with the United States, Ukraine and other allies to achieve peace.

We are working together with the US, Ukraine and European allies to end the war and secure a just and lasting peace, during today's high-level talks in London 

- said Lammy.

He also thanked Andriy Sybiha, Rustem Umyerov and British Defense Secretary John Healey for this meeting "at this critical moment for our security".

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that ministerial talks on the war in Ukraine, which were to be held in London, were postponed due to the absence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Discussions took place at the level of officials.

Starmer's office reacted to Rubio's decision not to participate in peace talks in London23.04.25, 16:14 • 6704 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
David Lammy
Andrii Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Bonne
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
London
Brent
$65.69
Bitcoin
$93,186.70
S&P 500
$5,391.57
Tesla
$254.56
Газ TTF
$34.11
Золото
$3,292.86
Ethereum
$1,794.98