A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

A meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors from the coalition of the willing countries took place in London. The Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov took part in it from Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to Yermak's page in Telegram.

According to him, the Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell, the President's Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonn from France, and Chancellor's Foreign Policy and Security Advisor Jens Plötner joined from Germany.

The meeting took place at the official residence of the British Foreign Office at the invitation of Foreign Secretary David Lammy - said Yermak.

The Head of the Office of the President also reminded that this is the second such meeting, and the previous one took place in Paris.

It was emphasized that we are committed to the peaceful efforts of US President Donald Trump - said Yermak.

Yermak also thanked the partners for their support of Ukraine and the common desire to stop the war as soon as possible. He also reminded that Russia continues to refuse an unconditional ceasefire, dragging out the process and trying to manipulate negotiations.

We agreed on further regular consultations - to achieve the main goal: a just peace for Ukraine - Yermak summarized.

For his part, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that his country will continue to work together with the United States, Ukraine and other allies to achieve peace.

We are working together with the US, Ukraine and European allies to end the war and secure a just and lasting peace, during today's high-level talks in London - said Lammy.

He also thanked Andriy Sybiha, Rustem Umyerov and British Defense Secretary John Healey for this meeting "at this critical moment for our security".

Earlier, UNN reported that ministerial talks on the war in Ukraine, which were to be held in London, were postponed due to the absence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Discussions took place at the level of officials.

