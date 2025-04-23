Starmer's office reacted to Rubio's decision not to participate in peace talks in London

$41.520.14
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
02:18 PM • 9330 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15436 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 30887 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 22262 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25571 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 25957 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 32890 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43241 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 65903 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 92644 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Popular news

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 57094 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 53003 views

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 13826 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 28560 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 10480 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 9330 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 11174 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 30887 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 29270 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 53707 views
UNN Lite

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 3500 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 32159 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 31837 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 61769 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 52133 views
Starmer's office reacted to Rubio's decision not to participate in peace talks in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5658 views

Great Britain assured its support for Ukraine and announced technical meetings with the USA and European partners. Ways to stop the fighting were discussed.

Starmer's office reacted to Rubio's decision not to participate in peace talks in London

The United Kingdom remains "absolutely committed" to ensuring a "just and lasting peace in Ukraine", Downing Street, the British Prime Minister's office, said after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined talks in London on Wednesday, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

Asked whether British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was disappointed by the decision, the British Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "There will be meaningful technical meetings today with European, American and Ukrainian officials on how to stop the fighting and end Putin's illegal invasion."

Starmer's spokesman said that British Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday "had a productive conversation with Rubio, who confirmed that the US is looking forward to meaningful and positive technical meetings in London today."

"As you know, we remain absolutely committed to ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and these talks today are an important part of that," Starmer's spokesman said.

The Ukrainian delegation has started its first meeting in London: it will discuss with Britain ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee peace23.04.25, 12:29 • 5778 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
David Lammy
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
The Guardian
United Kingdom
Ukraine
London
