Starmer's office reacted to Rubio's decision not to participate in peace talks in London

The United Kingdom remains "absolutely committed" to ensuring a "just and lasting peace in Ukraine", Downing Street, the British Prime Minister's office, said after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined talks in London on Wednesday, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

Asked whether British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was disappointed by the decision, the British Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "There will be meaningful technical meetings today with European, American and Ukrainian officials on how to stop the fighting and end Putin's illegal invasion."

Starmer's spokesman said that British Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday "had a productive conversation with Rubio, who confirmed that the US is looking forward to meaningful and positive technical meetings in London today."

"As you know, we remain absolutely committed to ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and these talks today are an important part of that," Starmer's spokesman said.

