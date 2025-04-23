The Ukrainian delegation has started its first meeting in London: it will discuss with Britain ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee peace

The first meeting has begun in London, where the Ukrainian delegation arrived for peace talks - at the level of foreign and defense ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Andriy Sybiha and Rustem Umerov started a meeting with British colleagues David Lammy and John Healey in London - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on social networks.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, noted that he "arrived in London together with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, for a day of meetings with our partners and work on achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe."

"Our first meeting in London is at the level of foreign and defense ministers together with Rustem Umerov, David Lammy and John Healey. We are grateful to Great Britain for its leadership and support. We will discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee long-term peace and security," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote.

Ukraine's delegation arrived in London: Yermak promises to work "despite everything" for the sake of peace, ways to achieve a ceasefire in focus