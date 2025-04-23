The Ukrainian delegation has started its first meeting in London: it will discuss with Britain ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee peace

$41.520.14
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 12319 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 20076 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 44928 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 78548 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118390 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 104608 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 121149 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 174424 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 126762 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227774 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Tags
Authors
Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 30596 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 36876 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 28301 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 25996 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 38330 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 18184 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 19030 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 64553 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118390 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 84373 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 23546 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 23590 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 53901 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 44845 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 90059 views
The Ukrainian delegation has started its first meeting in London: it will discuss with Britain ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2986 views

A meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ukraine and Great Britain has started in London. Ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee long-term peace are being discussed.

The Ukrainian delegation has started its first meeting in London: it will discuss with Britain ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee peace

The first meeting has begun in London, where the Ukrainian delegation arrived for peace talks - at the level of foreign and defense ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Andriy Sybiha and Rustem Umerov started a meeting with British colleagues David Lammy and John Healey in London

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on social networks.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, noted that he "arrived in London together with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, for a day of meetings with our partners and work on achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe."

"Our first meeting in London is at the level of foreign and defense ministers together with Rustem Umerov, David Lammy and John Healey. We are grateful to Great Britain for its leadership and support. We will discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee long-term peace and security," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote.

Ukraine's delegation arrived in London: Yermak promises to work "despite everything" for the sake of peace, ways to achieve a ceasefire in focus23.04.25, 11:19 • 5662 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
David Lammy
Andrii Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
John Healey
Andriy Yermak
United Kingdom
Ukraine
London
