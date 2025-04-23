The Ukrainian delegation arrived in London: Yermak promises to work "despite everything" for peace, the agenda includes ways to achieve a ceasefire

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in London for peace talks, with meetings with American and European interlocutors on the agenda, where they plan to discuss ways to achieve a complete and unconditional ceasefire, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Arrived in London together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. Despite everything, we will work for peace. We will meet with American and European interlocutors who are in the British capital today - said Yermak.

The head of the President's Office stressed: "The path to peace is not easy, but Ukraine has been and remains committed to peaceful efforts." "Back in Jeddah in March and later at other meetings, Ukraine clearly demonstrated that it is not an obstacle to peace," he said.

Today we will talk about ways to achieve a complete and unconditional ceasefire as the first step towards a full-fledged settlement process and the achievement of a just and lasting peace - said Yermak.

