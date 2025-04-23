$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz
07:58 AM • 4378 views

The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 32123 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 67801 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 103180 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 98985 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 117166 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 173249 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 125632 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227474 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 120029 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in London: Yermak promises to work "despite everything" for peace, the agenda includes ways to achieve a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Andriy Yermak arrived in London with Umerov and Sybiha for peace talks. Ukraine is determined to achieve a complete ceasefire.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in London: Yermak promises to work "despite everything" for peace, the agenda includes ways to achieve a ceasefire

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in London for peace talks, with meetings with American and European interlocutors on the agenda, where they plan to discuss ways to achieve a complete and unconditional ceasefire, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Arrived in London together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. Despite everything, we will work for peace. We will meet with American and European interlocutors who are in the British capital today

- said Yermak.

The head of the President's Office stressed: "The path to peace is not easy, but Ukraine has been and remains committed to peaceful efforts." "Back in Jeddah in March and later at other meetings, Ukraine clearly demonstrated that it is not an obstacle to peace," he said.

After the ceasefire, Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format - Zelenskyy22.04.25, 19:59 • 7446 views

Today we will talk about ways to achieve a complete and unconditional ceasefire as the first step towards a full-fledged settlement process and the achievement of a just and lasting peace

- said Yermak.

Negotiations on the war in Ukraine in London will be held without top diplomats - Sky News23.04.25, 09:59 • 1660 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
London
