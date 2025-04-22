After the ceasefire, Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format after the ceasefire. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

As for our team, it has a mandate for what it has a mandate for tomorrow. This is a discussion of an unconditional ceasefire, or a partial ceasefire. We are ready for this stage. We are also ready to record that after the ceasefire we are ready to sit down in any format, so that there is no dead end, that Ukraine can do something, there it cannot, here it wants to, here it does not want... in any format, because we will already believe that we have at least some result. That Russia is really ready for real steps. That these are serious people, serious steps