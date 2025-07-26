Five-year-old Lviv resident conquered Hoverla and set a record for Ukraine

$41.770.00
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 26, 06:52 AM • 5184 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 25414 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 59278 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 158995 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 70949 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 68043 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 107844 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42258 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 55301 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51240 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Popular news
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 13489 views
US and China confront each other over Ukraine at UN - ReutersJuly 26, 07:20 AM • 13897 views
Russian army attacked "Epicenter" in Dnipropetrovsk regionJuly 26, 07:27 AM • 6962 views
In Poltava, people blocked the road for a TCRcar, some mobilized individuals fled10:39 AM • 11109 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign11:00 AM • 6696 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 158990 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 107843 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 156926 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 130715 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 150359 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
UNN Lite
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC01:43 PM • 3142 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con12:13 PM • 4140 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign11:00 AM • 6746 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 13527 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 257418 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
MIM-104 Patriot

Five-year-old Lviv resident conquered Hoverla and set a record for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Five-year-old Regina Abramova from Lviv became the youngest child to independently climb Hoverla, completing the route in 2 hours and 29 minutes. This is her second sports achievement in 2025, after a record for holding an inverted hang.

Five-year-old Lviv resident conquered Hoverla and set a record for Ukraine

Today, five-year-old Regina Abramova from Lviv became the youngest child to independently climb the highest peak in Ukraine - Hoverla, reports UNN with reference to the Lviv OVA.

Details

Regina Abramova completed the entire Hoverla route without outside help in 2 hours and 29 minutes.

According to the OVA, this is Regina's second sports achievement in 2025. In April, she set a Ukrainian record for the longest inverted hang on rings – 5 minutes 52 seconds.

In addition to gymnastics, the girl participates in numerous running competitions and already has more than 20 starts.

Two-year-old Anya Yakymchuk sets Ukrainian swimming record19.09.24, 18:35 • 17732 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietySports
Ukraine
