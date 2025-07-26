Five-year-old Lviv resident conquered Hoverla and set a record for Ukraine

Today, five-year-old Regina Abramova from Lviv became the youngest child to independently climb the highest peak in Ukraine - Hoverla, reports UNN with reference to the Lviv OVA.

Details

Regina Abramova completed the entire Hoverla route without outside help in 2 hours and 29 minutes.

According to the OVA, this is Regina's second sports achievement in 2025. In April, she set a Ukrainian record for the longest inverted hang on rings – 5 minutes 52 seconds.

In addition to gymnastics, the girl participates in numerous running competitions and already has more than 20 starts.

Two-year-old Anya Yakymchuk sets Ukrainian swimming record