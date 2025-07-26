Five-year-old Lviv resident conquered Hoverla and set a record for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Five-year-old Regina Abramova from Lviv became the youngest child to independently climb Hoverla, completing the route in 2 hours and 29 minutes. This is her second sports achievement in 2025, after a record for holding an inverted hang.
Today, five-year-old Regina Abramova from Lviv became the youngest child to independently climb the highest peak in Ukraine - Hoverla, reports UNN with reference to the Lviv OVA.
Details
Regina Abramova completed the entire Hoverla route without outside help in 2 hours and 29 minutes.
According to the OVA, this is Regina's second sports achievement in 2025. In April, she set a Ukrainian record for the longest inverted hang on rings – 5 minutes 52 seconds.
In addition to gymnastics, the girl participates in numerous running competitions and already has more than 20 starts.
