Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112164 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115358 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187525 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147959 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149494 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141433 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192659 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112283 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182104 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104937 views

Two-year-old Anya Yakymchuk sets Ukrainian swimming record

Two-year-old Anya Yakymchuk sets Ukrainian swimming record

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17703 views

At the age of 2.5, Anya Yakymchuk covered 50 meters freestyle in 3 minutes and 6 seconds, setting a Ukrainian record. The girl from Chornomorsk trains under the guidance of Igor Konstantinov.

At the age of 2.5 years, Anya Yakymchuk, a native of Odesa region, set the record of Ukraine - "The youngest child to cover the distance of 50 meters freestyle" with a recorded time of 3 minutes and 6 seconds. This was reported by the representative of the Book of Records of Ukraine Lana Vetrova, UNN reports.

Two-year-old Anya Yakymchuk jumps into the pool with such a scream that we thought about rescuing her. But it turned out that the girl always gets so excited about contact with water. She swims in an adult sports pool, and goes to the children's pool just to play. The child swam the distance that had to be overcome for the record (as it seemed to us) without much effort. He didn't need candy or new toys, which coaches sometimes hold in front of a child in the water to make him row better. The new record holder of Ukraine is Anya Yakymchuk from Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, aged 2 years 6 months, with the record category "The youngest child to cover the 50-meter freestyle distance". The recorded time was 3 minutes 6 seconds 

- Vetrova said.

She noted that the girl's coach is Ihor Konstantinov, and this is his second young student to become a Ukrainian record holder

Ukraine hosted online English lesson that lasted 96 hours and 41 seconds. The record-breaking lesson was organized by Lviv-based AP School, a distance English language school.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietySports
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa

