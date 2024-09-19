Two-year-old Anya Yakymchuk sets Ukrainian swimming record

At the age of 2.5 years, Anya Yakymchuk, a native of Odesa region, set the record of Ukraine - "The youngest child to cover the distance of 50 meters freestyle" with a recorded time of 3 minutes and 6 seconds. This was reported by the representative of the Book of Records of Ukraine Lana Vetrova, UNN reports.

Two-year-old Anya Yakymchuk jumps into the pool with such a scream that we thought about rescuing her. But it turned out that the girl always gets so excited about contact with water. She swims in an adult sports pool, and goes to the children's pool just to play. The child swam the distance that had to be overcome for the record (as it seemed to us) without much effort. He didn't need candy or new toys, which coaches sometimes hold in front of a child in the water to make him row better. The new record holder of Ukraine is Anya Yakymchuk from Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, aged 2 years 6 months, with the record category "The youngest child to cover the 50-meter freestyle distance". The recorded time was 3 minutes 6 seconds - Vetrova said.

She noted that the girl's coach is Ihor Konstantinov, and this is his second young student to become a Ukrainian record holder

