In Volyn, a blogger stood up for a boy whose father was hitting him on the head in a cafe: the police drew up protocols against both

In Kovel, a man hit his child on the head. A girl who witnessed the incident reprimanded the father. Telling about the incident in her Tik Tok, she used obscene language. The police drew up administrative materials against the man. A protocol was also drawn up against the girl for obscene language. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of Volyn region, reports UNN.

Police established the circumstances of the incident, which gained resonance in social networks. During the monitoring of social networks, police found a publication in which the blogger says that she witnessed a man hitting a child on the head in a cafe in Kovel. - the message says.

According to the specified fact, the information was registered in the journal of unified accounting of statements and reports on committed criminal offenses and other events. Police officers promptly identified all participants in the event and interviewed them.

Administrative materials were drawn up against the man under Art. 173-2 (Committing domestic violence) and Art. 173 (Petty hooliganism) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. - the police inform.

Also, an administrative protocol was drawn up against the citizen who used obscene language in her video, under Art. 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

We note that the man, the person involved in the event, is not a police officer and has no relation to law enforcement agencies. - the message says.

Addition

In Tik Tok, Sofia Varchyn said that she witnessed how a father, in front of his mother, hit his child on the head. The girl warned that she would call the police, to which he stated that he allegedly worked for the police himself.

The girl in her video used obscene language describing the situation.

After she publicized the incident, as the girl said, she was invited to the police to write a statement about the man who beat the child. Also, the Kovel police officer reprimanded her for obscene language and offered to record a video in front of the police that she would not swear.

Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police