"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations

The next round of negotiations between Kyiv and Washington on a peace plan is scheduled for the upcoming weekend in the United States of America. The discussion will take place after the US completes consultations with Russia. Zelensky stated this in response to media questions, as reported by UNN.

Today-tomorrow we will finalize our documents. Then the United States of America, I think, in the coming days will hold consultations with the "Russians", and after that they will hold consultations with the President of the United States, after which our teams will meet. I think our negotiating teams will meet in the United States of America in the near future, I think, maybe even on the weekend. - said the Head of State.

Zelensky noted that after this, it will be clear what will happen next. In particular, Ukraine will consider a meeting at the level of leaders.

"Well, then, after, accordingly, this meeting, it will be clear. We will think about a meeting at the level of leaders, at least with the President of the United States," Zelensky summarized.

Recall

On Monday, December 15, in Berlin, European leaders met with Ukrainian and American delegations. The parties discussed a peace plan for Ukraine.

During the Berlin talks, EU leaders welcomed progress in Trump's peace efforts, agreeing to cooperate to achieve peace and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty. They supported the creation of multinational forces in Ukraine and its accession to the EU.

US President Donald Trump positively assessed the talks with European leaders in Berlin regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He stated that peace in Ukraine "is closer than ever before."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects a meeting with US President Donald Trump after the documents are finalized. The parties have approached the discussion of the most difficult points of the 20-point framework agreement.

Axios reported that the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and the US on ending the war could take place this weekend in Miami. Security guarantees for Ukraine and possible territorial concessions will be discussed.

