Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Ukraine and the United States of America support the idea of declaring a Christmas truce, which German Chancellor Friedrich Merz put forward on Monday; now this issue depends on Russia's political will. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering journalists' questions about the results of the negotiations in Berlin, UNN reports.
Friedrich did indeed propose such an idea. And it was announced by him today, both officially and during our conversations. The United States of America supports such an idea. I, as president, certainly support such an idea.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine supports any truce, including an energy one, but everything depends on Russia's political will.
"Many things, probably in this sense, depend on Russia's political will," he added.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Russia to arrange a Christmas truce, hoping for a display of humanity. He stated this at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
