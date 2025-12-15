Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States of America regarding the end of the war will likely take place this weekend in the US, possibly in Miami, with the participation of working and military groups. This is reported by the publication Axios with reference to an American official, reports UNN.

An unnamed American official reported that working groups and military experts who will study maps will take part in the negotiations.

It is noted that two days of intensive negotiations between Ukraine, the US and European representatives brought noticeable progress on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, but left open the issues of territorial concessions.

According to a US official, Ukrainian and European participants were surprised by the scale of the security guarantees proposed by the Americans and assumed that Russia would agree to them.

President Trump believes he can persuade Russia to accept this guarantee, similar to NATO's Article 5 - said the official.

He confirmed that security guarantees "must be approved by the Senate," but did not say whether the administration would seek to conclude a formal treaty.

The essence of the US proposal is to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees, accelerate its path to the EU, and allocate billions for reconstruction, but in exchange, territorial concessions in favor of Russia are expected.

The American official explained that the goal is to offer the most favorable package, and then return to Russia with a proposal that will allow this issue to be closed.

At the same time, Kyiv and European capitals fear that Ukraine may agree to painful concessions, while Russia will refuse the agreement and demand more.

During the Berlin negotiations, EU leaders welcomed progress in Trump's peace efforts, agreeing to cooperate to achieve peace and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty. They supported the creation of multinational forces in Ukraine and its accession to the EU.

