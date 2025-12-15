$42.190.08
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
07:26 PM • 7800 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 29835 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 30153 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
December 15, 02:54 PM • 24890 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
December 15, 02:20 PM • 23224 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 37276 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 22550 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 22304 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 22491 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States on ending the war may take place this weekend in Miami. Security guarantees for Ukraine and possible territorial concessions will be discussed.

Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States of America regarding the end of the war will likely take place this weekend in the US, possibly in Miami, with the participation of working and military groups. This is reported by the publication Axios with reference to an American official, reports UNN.

Details

An unnamed American official reported that working groups and military experts who will study maps will take part in the negotiations.

It is noted that two days of intensive negotiations between Ukraine, the US and European representatives brought noticeable progress on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, but left open the issues of territorial concessions.

According to a US official, Ukrainian and European participants were surprised by the scale of the security guarantees proposed by the Americans and assumed that Russia would agree to them.

President Trump believes he can persuade Russia to accept this guarantee, similar to NATO's Article 5

- said the official.

He confirmed that security guarantees "must be approved by the Senate," but did not say whether the administration would seek to conclude a formal treaty.

The essence of the US proposal is to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees, accelerate its path to the EU, and allocate billions for reconstruction, but in exchange, territorial concessions in favor of Russia are expected.

Trump on peace in Ukraine after Berlin talks: "Today it is closer than ever before"

The American official explained that the goal is to offer the most favorable package, and then return to Russia with a proposal that will allow this issue to be closed.

At the same time, Kyiv and European capitals fear that Ukraine may agree to painful concessions, while Russia will refuse the agreement and demand more.

Trump pleased with progress in Ukraine talks in Berlin - US official

Recall

During the Berlin negotiations, EU leaders welcomed progress in Trump's peace efforts, agreeing to cooperate to achieve peace and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty. They supported the creation of multinational forces in Ukraine and its accession to the EU.

Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US in Berlin: positions on territory are still different

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States Senate
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine