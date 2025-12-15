$42.190.08
Trump on peace in Ukraine after Berlin talks: "Today it is closer than ever before"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Trump positively assessed the negotiations with European leaders in Berlin regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He stated that peace in Ukraine "is closer than ever before."

Trump on peace in Ukraine after Berlin talks: "Today it is closer than ever before"

US President Donald Trump positively assessed the results of recent negotiations with European leaders in Berlin on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Trump stated this during a meeting with American military personnel at the White House, writes UNN.

Details

Trump stated that the negotiations were "extremely productive."

We had an extremely productive conversation with European leaders about peace in Ukraine. It seems that everything is moving in the right direction. Peace in Ukraine is closer today than ever before 

– said President Trump.

This statement confirms the optimism expressed in the joint statement of European leaders following the Berlin negotiations, which are currently ongoing.

At the same time, Trump noted: "At the moment, Russia wants to put an end to this. The problem is that they all want to put an end to it, and then suddenly they don't."

Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership15.12.25, 21:26 • 3284 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
White House
European Union
Ukraine
Berlin