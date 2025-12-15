Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US in Berlin: positions on territory are still different

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that not all issues are simple in the negotiations, and besides, Ukraine and the United States have different positions on the territory, UNN reports.

"Not all issues are simple. There are complex things, particularly concerning territories... It is important that we all work to ensure that such issues are absolutely fair," Zelenskyy emphasized during the press conference.

According to him, there was enough dialogue regarding the territory.

"It seems to me that for now we have different positions, I will say frankly," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

The second round of negotiations with US representatives, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place in Berlin.

AFP reported that U.S. negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.

