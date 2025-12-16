Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern about the possibility of Russia rejecting Donald Trump's peace plan proposals. The Kremlin's rejection of the proposed changes could lead to significant complications and instability in the diplomatic process. Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

If Putin rejects everything, we will have what we have now on the plane. Turbulence. It is indeed happening to us now. But it is not that great compared to the war, of course. And with that, if Putin destroys any diplomatic opportunities and desires, both of ours, European and American sides. We need to have a stable economy. - said the President of Ukraine.

According to him, if Russia refuses the negotiation process, the United States will increase sanctions pressure on the Kremlin and increase arms supplies to Ukraine. This will allow for continued successful containment of Russian aggression and ensuring the defense of the state.

America will press with sanctions and give us more weapons if he rejects everything. I think this will be our fair request to the Americans. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that together with European leaders, he would ask Washington to provide some security guarantees to Ukraine. This will strengthen defense capabilities and support diplomatic efforts in peace negotiations.

Recall

On Monday, December 15, European leaders met with Ukrainian and American delegations in Berlin. The parties discussed a peace plan for Ukraine.

During the Berlin talks, EU leaders welcomed progress in Trump's peace efforts, agreeing to cooperate to achieve peace and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty. They supported the creation of multinational forces in Ukraine and its accession to the EU.

US President Donald Trump positively assessed the negotiations with European leaders in Berlin regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He stated that peace in Ukraine "is closer than ever before."

