"Closer to the final version of the documents, we will meet with him" - Zelensky hopes for a meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump after the documents are finalized. He said this in response to journalists' questions, according to UNN.

I think that when we finalize the documents or get closer to the final version of the documents, we will meet with him - stated the Head of State.

He reported that the parties had approached the discussion of the most difficult points of the 20-point framework agreement.

We are moving, we are going forward. I believe that here we have steps. They are not easy, but they are forward, not backward, and that is also important - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also noted the role of European partners in the process of agreeing on documents.

"I am very glad that we were able to unite the United States of America and Europe by working on these documents. We will see the result, but such a step has been taken," he added.

Recall

It will be recalled that on December 14 and 15, European leaders met with Ukrainian and American delegations in Berlin. The parties discussed a peace plan for Ukraine.

During the Berlin talks, EU leaders welcomed the progress in Trump's peace efforts, agreeing to cooperate to achieve peace and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty. They supported the creation of multinational forces in Ukraine and its accession to the EU.

US President Donald Trump positively assessed the talks with European leaders in Berlin regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He stated that peace in Ukraine "is closer than ever before."

