09:35 PM
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
07:26 PM
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
December 15, 03:05 PM
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.
December 15, 02:54 PM
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
December 15, 02:20 PM
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
December 15, 12:05 PM
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
"Closer to the final version of the documents, we will meet with him" - Zelensky hopes for a meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects to meet with US President Donald Trump after the documents are finalized. The parties have come closer to discussing the most difficult points of the 20-point framework agreement.

"Closer to the final version of the documents, we will meet with him" - Zelensky hopes for a meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump after the documents are finalized. He said this in response to journalists' questions, according to UNN.

I think that when we finalize the documents or get closer to the final version of the documents, we will meet with him

- stated the Head of State.

He reported that the parties had approached the discussion of the most difficult points of the 20-point framework agreement.

We are moving, we are going forward. I believe that here we have steps. They are not easy, but they are forward, not backward, and that is also important

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also noted the role of European partners in the process of agreeing on documents.

"I am very glad that we were able to unite the United States of America and Europe by working on these documents. We will see the result, but such a step has been taken," he added.

Recall

It will be recalled that on December 14 and 15, European leaders met with Ukrainian and American delegations in Berlin. The parties discussed a peace plan for Ukraine.

During the Berlin talks, EU leaders welcomed the progress in Trump's peace efforts, agreeing to cooperate to achieve peace and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty. They supported the creation of multinational forces in Ukraine and its accession to the EU.

US President Donald Trump positively assessed the talks with European leaders in Berlin regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He stated that peace in Ukraine "is closer than ever before."

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States