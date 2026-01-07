Starlink internet access extended to long-distance trains - Ukrzaliznytsia

Wi-Fi access via Starlink is expanding to long-distance trains, Ukrzaliznytsia announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The company noted that they know "how important it is to stay connected on the road – to write to relatives, comrades, work, show children a cartoon, or simply stay in the loop of world news." "That is why we have equipped one of Ukrzaliznytsia's flagship trains with Wi-Fi access in test mode," UZ stated.

As reported, on the Hutsulshchyna train No. 95/96 Kyiv – Rakhiv, passengers in all carriages of both train sets will now have network access. "10 minutes of free access for everyone will allow them to test the service and – if necessary – send urgent messages. And full access to high-speed internet during the trip will cost UAH 120 without traffic restrictions per day, with 5 GB – without any speed restrictions. Payment can be made online with any payment card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay," the message says.

The technology, according to UZ, "is provided by modern Starlink equipment, which has been tested on some diplomatic routes of Ukrzaliznytsia and has proven its operability in difficult Ukrainian conditions." "The carriages of 'Hutsulshchyna' are equipped by a partner without attracting investments from UZ," the message says.

If the project has stable demand, Ukrzaliznytsia will scale it to other trains through a transparent tender for the provision of the service - reported by UZ.

The company also noted that Ukrzaliznytsia, with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has already equipped all 16 of its Intercity+ trains with high-speed internet access.