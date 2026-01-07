$42.560.14
Prepared for a Russian missile strike on a thermal power plant and planted a GPS tracker: SBU detained a 16-year-old girl in Kropyvnytskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The SBU detained a 16-year-old resident of Kropyvnytskyi who installed a GPS tracker for a missile strike on a local thermal power plant. She faces life imprisonment for treason.

Prepared for a Russian missile strike on a thermal power plant and planted a GPS tracker: SBU detained a 16-year-old girl in Kropyvnytskyi
Photo: SBU

SBU officers detained a 16-year-old resident of Kropyvnytskyi who was preparing a missile attack on the local thermal power plant and installed a GPS tracker under the snow for this purpose. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

As the investigation established, Russian special services recruited the girl through a Telegram channel looking for "easy money." She was instructed to film military and critical infrastructure facilities in the region and send them to the FSB.

Then she received the task of installing a GPS tracker near the object that was planned to be hit by a missile. The money for obtaining the tracker was transferred to her bank card - she ordered the device itself in an online store, paid for it, and picked up the order at the post office.

The detainee has been charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

She is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment.

Recall

The SBU detained a Russian agent in a Kyiv shopping mall who blew up a Ukrainian military car in the Obolonsky district of the capital on January 4.

Yevhen Ustimenko

