Kropyvnytskyi

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15815 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28907 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64880 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213948 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122682 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391952 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310818 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213762 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244229 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255108 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • April 4, 03:00 PM • 10783 views

"You can talk as much as you want in the US that "the ceasefire is working," denying reality": head of CCD indicated the Russian attacks

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.

War • March 29, 02:13 PM • 136145 views

A man with 90% burns, wounded during the Russian attack, died in Kropyvnytskyi

The man died in a Kropyvnytskyi hospital from numerous burns sustained as a result of a massive drone attack on March 19. At that time, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors.

War • March 28, 09:39 AM • 29025 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones: 57 drones were shot down

On the night of March 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones of various types, including Shahed. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 57 strike UAVs, but five regions were affected.

War • March 24, 06:59 AM • 30905 views

Enemy attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 14 people sought medical attention, including 7 children

As a result of a massive drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi, 14 people sought medical attention, including 7 children. Two victims are in serious condition and are receiving all necessary assistance.

Society • March 20, 07:47 PM • 38341 views

In the Kirovohrad region, the number of wounded due to the massive Russian drone attack has increased to 11

As a result of a massive drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi on March 19, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors. Critical and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

War • March 20, 10:07 AM • 11772 views

"This is what the Kremlin's word is worth" - EU Ambassador on Russia's massive attack on Kropyvnytskyi

At night, Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi with 25 drones, damaging residential buildings and the railway. 10 people were injured, including a child, according to the EU ambassador.

War • March 20, 07:59 AM • 11588 views

"This is what a ceasefire from Putin looks like": Presidential Office reacted to the most massive enemy attack on Kropyvnytskyi

On the night of March 19, Russian drones attacked Kropyvnytskyi, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in several districts of the city. According to preliminary data, 8 people were injured, including one child.

War • March 20, 06:37 AM • 15640 views

Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: the number of victims has increased, including children

As a result of a massive attack on Kropyvnytskyi, ten people were injured, including four children. Private houses and apartment buildings were damaged.

War • March 20, 05:38 AM • 123658 views

Kropyvnytskyi survived the most massive attack by Russians: there are wounded, including a child

Residential buildings were damaged in Kropyvnytskyi as a result of a massive attack, there are wounded, including a child. An invincibility point has been deployed, and municipal services are eliminating the consequences.

War • March 20, 01:00 AM • 145851 views

Kropyvnytskyi was subjected to a massive attack by UAVs: residential areas were under attack

Russian drones attacked residential neighborhoods of Kropyvnytskyi, including Novomykolaivka and Balashovka. Information about victims and injured has not yet been received.

War • March 19, 10:06 PM • 18912 views

Didenko announced when real spring weather will come to Ukraine

On March 19, cold weather with light precipitation is expected in Ukraine. From March 20, the day of the spring equinox, warming will begin to +8…+14 °C.

Society • March 18, 10:54 AM • 32896 views

An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv - mayor

An explosion was recorded in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert. The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat in five regions of Ukraine.

War • January 28, 06:05 PM • 29670 views
Exclusive

The rental market "froze" until spring: the expert named the cities where it is still active

The rental housing market is concentrated in three hub cities: Dnipro, Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi. Tenants prefer modern homes and apartments below the 7th floor due to security factors.

Society • December 6, 07:03 AM • 208660 views

Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 50 UAVs, 40 drones downed

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 50 drones and 4 missiles. Defense forces shot down 40 UAVs in different regions, 7 were lost and 3 were recovered. The missiles did not reach their targets, and combat operations continue.

War • October 24, 05:53 AM • 35682 views

Russia attacks Ukraine with three missiles and 116 drones, 59 UAVs downed

On the night of October 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 116 drones. The Ukrainian Air Force reported shooting down 59 enemy drones.

War • October 21, 07:09 AM • 29633 views

“Admission” to a university in Poland for $10,000: Kyiv eliminates a scheme to smuggle conscripts abroad

A 24-year-old law student offered to help with fake admission to a Polish university for $10,000. He was detained after receiving part of the money from his “clients.

Kyiv • October 17, 12:58 PM • 17169 views

12 out of 17 drones were shot down in the sky over Ukraine. Enemy fired 7 missiles at Mykolaiv region

At night, 12 out of 17 Russian attack drones were shot down over Ukraine. The enemy also launched missile attacks on Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.

War • October 15, 05:35 AM • 22248 views

Massive “mining” of administrative buildings and educational institutions in Ukraine: what is known

In many regions of Ukraine, there have been reports of dozens of “mined” facilities. Law enforcement confirmed the information in several cities, and some buildings are being evacuated.

Society • October 14, 12:02 PM • 24987 views

Air Force warns of hostile drones in Chernihiv, Kropyvnytskyi and Dnipro regions

The Ukrainian Air Force updated data on the movement of enemy UAVs. Drones were spotted moving in different directions near Chernihiv, Kropyvnytskyi and Dnipro.

War • October 11, 12:08 PM • 14065 views

Overnigh 78 out of 105 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 23 were lost, one flew to Belarus

On the night of October 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 105 Shahed drones. Air defense forces shot down 78 drones in 15 regions, 23 were lost to electronic warfare, and one flew to Belarus.

War • October 3, 05:33 AM • 23907 views

66 "Shaheds" shot down over Ukraine at night

On the night of September 24, Ukraine's air defense repelled a large-scale attack involving 85 air attack aircraft. 66 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down and other enemy missiles were detected.

War • September 24, 05:21 AM • 43896 views

Russian attack leaves one dead and one wounded in Kropyvnytskyi, damages houses

An enemy attack on Kropyvnytskyi damaged residential buildings and started a fire. One person was killed, a 90-year-old woman was lightly injured and did not need hospitalization.

War • September 18, 06:40 AM • 15682 views

Enemy is attacking Kirovohrad region, Air Force warned about “Shaheds”

The head of Kirovohrad RMA reported an enemy attack on the region. A series of explosions were recorded in Kropyvnytskyi, and the Ukrainian Air Force warned of “chessmen” and UAVs in the region.

War • September 18, 06:09 AM • 17662 views

Explosions heard in Kropyvnytskyi

Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid drill. Local residents are advised to stay in shelters and not to post photos or videos of possible consequences on social media.

Society • September 17, 11:03 PM • 37555 views

Heat up to 36° and rains in some places: weather forecast for August 18

Hot weather is expected in Ukraine on August 18, with temperatures reaching 35-36° in the south. In some places, there may be short-term rains and thunderstorms, especially in the western and central regions.

Society • August 17, 01:36 PM • 46872 views

Where to expect heat up to +36° and where to expect short-term rains: forecasters gave a forecast for the day

Heat is expected to reach 35-36° in Ukraine, especially in the south and Kirovohrad region. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are forecast in the western regions and Vinnytsia region, with fog possible in the Carpathians.

Society • August 17, 06:57 AM • 27366 views

Explosions were heard again in Sumy and Dnipro amid ballistic threat

Explosions were reported in Sumy and Dnipro. An air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks, as warned by the Ukrainian Air Force.

War • August 16, 09:11 AM • 34462 views

All of 5 enemy drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night, Russian troops attacked with three Iskanders

At night, 5 drones launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine. The enemy also attacked with 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Mobile firing groups and electronic warfare assets were involved in the air battle.

War • August 16, 05:57 AM • 30508 views

An accident with victims occurred in Kirovograd region: traffic is restricted due to the accident

An accident with victims occurred on the bypass road of Bobrynets, Kirovograd region. Vehicular traffic is temporarily restricted in both directions on 115 km of the H-14 highway.

Crimes and emergencies • August 8, 01:14 PM • 21233 views