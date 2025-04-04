In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.
The man died in a Kropyvnytskyi hospital from numerous burns sustained as a result of a massive drone attack on March 19. At that time, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors.
On the night of March 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones of various types, including Shahed. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 57 strike UAVs, but five regions were affected.
As a result of a massive drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi, 14 people sought medical attention, including 7 children. Two victims are in serious condition and are receiving all necessary assistance.
As a result of a massive drone attack on Kropyvnytskyi on March 19, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors. Critical and civilian infrastructure was damaged.
At night, Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi with 25 drones, damaging residential buildings and the railway. 10 people were injured, including a child, according to the EU ambassador.
On the night of March 19, Russian drones attacked Kropyvnytskyi, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in several districts of the city. According to preliminary data, 8 people were injured, including one child.
As a result of a massive attack on Kropyvnytskyi, ten people were injured, including four children. Private houses and apartment buildings were damaged.
Residential buildings were damaged in Kropyvnytskyi as a result of a massive attack, there are wounded, including a child. An invincibility point has been deployed, and municipal services are eliminating the consequences.
Russian drones attacked residential neighborhoods of Kropyvnytskyi, including Novomykolaivka and Balashovka. Information about victims and injured has not yet been received.
On March 19, cold weather with light precipitation is expected in Ukraine. From March 20, the day of the spring equinox, warming will begin to +8…+14 °C.
An explosion was recorded in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert. The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat in five regions of Ukraine.
The rental housing market is concentrated in three hub cities: Dnipro, Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi. Tenants prefer modern homes and apartments below the 7th floor due to security factors.
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 50 drones and 4 missiles. Defense forces shot down 40 UAVs in different regions, 7 were lost and 3 were recovered. The missiles did not reach their targets, and combat operations continue.
On the night of October 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 116 drones. The Ukrainian Air Force reported shooting down 59 enemy drones.
A 24-year-old law student offered to help with fake admission to a Polish university for $10,000. He was detained after receiving part of the money from his “clients.
At night, 12 out of 17 Russian attack drones were shot down over Ukraine. The enemy also launched missile attacks on Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.
In many regions of Ukraine, there have been reports of dozens of “mined” facilities. Law enforcement confirmed the information in several cities, and some buildings are being evacuated.
The Ukrainian Air Force updated data on the movement of enemy UAVs. Drones were spotted moving in different directions near Chernihiv, Kropyvnytskyi and Dnipro.
On the night of October 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 105 Shahed drones. Air defense forces shot down 78 drones in 15 regions, 23 were lost to electronic warfare, and one flew to Belarus.
On the night of September 24, Ukraine's air defense repelled a large-scale attack involving 85 air attack aircraft. 66 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down and other enemy missiles were detected.
An enemy attack on Kropyvnytskyi damaged residential buildings and started a fire. One person was killed, a 90-year-old woman was lightly injured and did not need hospitalization.
The head of Kirovohrad RMA reported an enemy attack on the region. A series of explosions were recorded in Kropyvnytskyi, and the Ukrainian Air Force warned of “chessmen” and UAVs in the region.
Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid drill. Local residents are advised to stay in shelters and not to post photos or videos of possible consequences on social media.
Hot weather is expected in Ukraine on August 18, with temperatures reaching 35-36° in the south. In some places, there may be short-term rains and thunderstorms, especially in the western and central regions.
Heat is expected to reach 35-36° in Ukraine, especially in the south and Kirovohrad region. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are forecast in the western regions and Vinnytsia region, with fog possible in the Carpathians.
Explosions were reported in Sumy and Dnipro. An air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks, as warned by the Ukrainian Air Force.
At night, 5 drones launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine. The enemy also attacked with 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Mobile firing groups and electronic warfare assets were involved in the air battle.
An accident with victims occurred on the bypass road of Bobrynets, Kirovograd region. Vehicular traffic is temporarily restricted in both directions on 115 km of the H-14 highway.