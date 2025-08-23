The deceased Ukrainian pilot was a pilot of the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade - 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade

The deceased Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot, Major Serhiy Bondar, was a pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade "Ghost of Kyiv", deputy squadron commander. He successfully destroyed enemy air targets and carried out missile and bomb strikes on the positions of the occupiers. This was reported by the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade "Ghost of Kyiv", according to UNN.

Details

"This night, returning after completing a combat mission, Major Serhiy Bondar, a pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade "Ghost of Kyiv" and deputy squadron commander, died," the report says.

The brigade reported that the Ukrainian defender was born in 1979 in Kropyvnytskyi, where he lived with his family: his wife, son, and daughter. In 2000, he successfully graduated from the Kharkiv Institute of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He dedicated his entire life to aviation, although he had a break in military service. He worked as a lecturer at the National Aviation University.

"With the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, he unhesitatingly returned to military service, defending the sky - in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade. He restored his flight skills on L-39 and MiG-29 aircraft. It was on MiG-29 fighters that he carried out daily combat work to protect Ukraine's airspace: he successfully destroyed enemy air targets and carried out missile and bomb strikes on the positions of the occupiers, their headquarters, and concentrations of equipment in various sectors of the front," the brigade reported.

The brigade remembers Serhiy Bondar as a balanced and professional pilot.

"A person with a big heart and boundless life optimism, humor, sincerity, and mutual support for his loved ones. We sincerely sympathize with his family, relatives, comrades-in-arms, and everyone who knew the glorious defender of Ukrainian land!" the brigade emphasized.

Addition

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of August 23, 2025, MiG-29 fighter pilot Major Serhiy Bondar died.