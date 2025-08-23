$41.220.00
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 12481 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 12752 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 14642 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 10581 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 31226 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 29025 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 24599 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24848 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24451 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13697 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
The deceased Ukrainian pilot was a pilot of the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade - 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Major Serhiy Bondar, deputy squadron commander of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, died after completing a combat mission. He successfully destroyed enemy air targets and struck at the occupiers' positions.

The deceased Ukrainian pilot was a pilot of the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade - 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade

The deceased Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot, Major Serhiy Bondar, was a pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade "Ghost of Kyiv", deputy squadron commander. He successfully destroyed enemy air targets and carried out missile and bomb strikes on the positions of the occupiers. This was reported by the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade "Ghost of Kyiv", according to UNN.

Details

"This night, returning after completing a combat mission, Major Serhiy Bondar, a pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade "Ghost of Kyiv" and deputy squadron commander, died," the report says.

The brigade reported that the Ukrainian defender was born in 1979 in Kropyvnytskyi, where he lived with his family: his wife, son, and daughter. In 2000, he successfully graduated from the Kharkiv Institute of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He dedicated his entire life to aviation, although he had a break in military service. He worked as a lecturer at the National Aviation University.

"With the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, he unhesitatingly returned to military service, defending the sky - in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade. He restored his flight skills on L-39 and MiG-29 aircraft. It was on MiG-29 fighters that he carried out daily combat work to protect Ukraine's airspace: he successfully destroyed enemy air targets and carried out missile and bomb strikes on the positions of the occupiers, their headquarters, and concentrations of equipment in various sectors of the front," the brigade reported.

The brigade remembers Serhiy Bondar as a balanced and professional pilot.

"A person with a big heart and boundless life optimism, humor, sincerity, and mutual support for his loved ones. We sincerely sympathize with his family, relatives, comrades-in-arms, and everyone who knew the glorious defender of Ukrainian land!" the brigade emphasized.

Addition

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of August 23, 2025, MiG-29 fighter pilot Major Serhiy Bondar died.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Mikoyan MiG-29
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi