Mikoyan MiG-29

Today is the Day of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of the defenders of Ukrainian skies in repelling Russian aggression

The Air Force was, in fact, the first to take the brunt of the enemy attack, as enemy aircraft tried to establish their dominance in the Ukrainian sky at any cost. Since the beginning of the war, 363 enemy airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13057 operational and tactical UAVs, and 2410 cruise missiles have been destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.