The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Raybird UAV (ACS-3), which overcomes EW and air defense, and conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5. 5 km. It can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours, covering up to 2,500 km.
Le Monde reports on the possible transfer of 32 F-16 Block 30 fighters from Greece to Ukraine, although Greek sources deny this. At the same time, the UK continues to accelerate training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.
Poland's Defense Minister supports the initiative to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. Warsaw already allocates 4.7% of GDP to defense and calls on other countries to reach this goal within 10 years.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls for an enhanced NATO presence in the Polish skies to free up resources. This may facilitate the transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighters to Ukrainian troops.
Schemas has published a list of Ukrainian officials who agreed on the sale of the last two Tu-95MS bombers in 2011. Among them are Viktor Baloga and Inna Yemelyanova, who currently hold public positions.
The 9th Armored Cavalry Brigade of Poland has received new K2 Black Panther tanks manufactured by Hyundai Rotem. The equipment is deployed in Braniew, 153 km from Kaliningrad, as part of a large-scale contract for more than 980 tanks.
Polish President Duda says he will hand over MiG-29s to Ukraine only after NATO guarantees the safety of Poland's skies. The country expects the deployment of NATO aircraft to protect its airspace.
Poland's Defense Minister said that MiG-29s are needed to patrol the Polish skies. The country has provided Ukraine with the maximum possible military assistance, but must take into account its own security.
Australia will provide Ukraine with 14 fast and maneuverable boats worth $14 million. This is part of the military aid that has totaled more than $1.3 billion since the beginning of the war.
Australia has supplied Ukraine with JDAM-ER planning bombs, which were withdrawn from the air force's inventory in 2021. The first use of these munitions by Ukrainian MiG-29s was recorded in March 2023.
Ukraine agreed with NATO to provide Poland with a police mission with aircraft in exchange for MiGs for Ukraine. However, even after that, Poland found new reasons not to hand over the planes.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says that Starlink terminals for Ukraine are financed exclusively by Poland, not Elon Musk. Warsaw plans to continue financing their purchase for Ukraine.
The Polish company WB GROUP has signed a contract to supply WARMATE 3 kamikaze drones to the South Korean armed forces. The deal is part of an offset agreement related to Poland's purchase of South Korean defense systems.
The Air Force was, in fact, the first to take the brunt of the enemy attack, as enemy aircraft tried to establish their dominance in the Ukrainian sky at any cost. Since the beginning of the war, 363 enemy airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13057 operational and tactical UAVs, and 2410 cruise missiles have been destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.