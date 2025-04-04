Mikoyan MiG-29

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13534 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23836 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62062 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209440 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120211 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388288 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308200 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213303 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243999 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254986 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128218 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209440 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388288 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252584 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308200 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1416 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42599 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70684 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56558 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

Mikoyan MiG-29

Soviet twin-engine jet fighter aircraft
News by theme

It will bypass enemy EW systems and perform extremely complex tasks: the Ministry of Defense spoke about the unique Raybird drone

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Raybird UAV (ACS-3), which overcomes EW and air defense, and conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5. 5 km. It can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours, covering up to 2,500 km.

Technologies • March 19, 10:24 AM • 30274 views

Greek fighter jets in Ukraine: Le Monde writes about the possibility of F-16 Block 30 deliveries, military sources deny

Le Monde reports on the possible transfer of 32 F-16 Block 30 fighters from Greece to Ukraine, although Greek sources deny this. At the same time, the UK continues to accelerate training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.

Politics • February 17, 03:14 PM • 106703 views

NATO countries will be able to spend up to 5% of GDP on defense only in 10 years - Polish Defense Ministry

Poland's Defense Minister supports the initiative to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. Warsaw already allocates 4.7% of GDP to defense and calls on other countries to reach this goal within 10 years.

News of the World • January 12, 10:21 AM • 51324 views

We hope that there is a positive movement: the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine on the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Poland

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls for an enhanced NATO presence in the Polish skies to free up resources. This may facilitate the transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighters to Ukrainian troops.

War • November 28, 05:30 PM • 23065 views

The media named the Ukrainian officials who agreed on the sale of the last Tu-95s

Schemas has published a list of Ukrainian officials who agreed on the sale of the last two Tu-95MS bombers in 2011. Among them are Viktor Baloga and Inna Yemelyanova, who currently hold public positions.

Politics • November 27, 03:48 PM • 18869 views

South Korean Hyundai Rotem tanks are already near Kaliningrad: Polish army re-equips border brigades with new equipment

The 9th Armored Cavalry Brigade of Poland has received new K2 Black Panther tanks manufactured by Hyundai Rotem. The equipment is deployed in Braniew, 153 km from Kaliningrad, as part of a large-scale contract for more than 980 tanks.

War • November 14, 04:08 PM • 31679 views

Duda names conditions for transfer of additional MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

Polish President Duda says he will hand over MiG-29s to Ukraine only after NATO guarantees the safety of Poland's skies. The country expects the deployment of NATO aircraft to protect its airspace.

War • November 14, 11:10 AM • 35463 views

We support assistance to Ukraine “with all our might,” but there are limitations: MiG-29 is needed to patrol Polish skies - Defense Minister

Poland's Defense Minister said that MiG-29s are needed to patrol the Polish skies. The country has provided Ukraine with the maximum possible military assistance, but must take into account its own security.

War • November 7, 03:47 PM • 39041 views

Australia to provide Ukraine with 14 military boats to strengthen maritime defense

Australia will provide Ukraine with 14 fast and maneuverable boats worth $14 million. This is part of the military aid that has totaled more than $1.3 billion since the beginning of the war.

War • November 5, 03:11 AM • 122891 views

Australia transfers JDAM-ER bombs to Ukraine - mass media

Australia has supplied Ukraine with JDAM-ER planning bombs, which were withdrawn from the air force's inventory in 2021. The first use of these munitions by Ukrainian MiG-29s was recorded in March 2023.

War • November 2, 03:41 PM • 57951 views

Zelenskyy: Poland has already found several reasons not to transfer MiGs to Ukraine

Ukraine agreed with NATO to provide Poland with a police mission with aircraft in exchange for MiGs for Ukraine. However, even after that, Poland found new reasons not to hand over the planes.

War • October 31, 09:51 AM • 21962 views

Starlink for Ukraine is financed exclusively by Poland, not Musk - Sikorsky

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says that Starlink terminals for Ukraine are financed exclusively by Poland, not Elon Musk. Warsaw plans to continue financing their purchase for Ukraine.

War • October 10, 08:26 PM • 50432 views

Poles to provide combat drones for South Korean armed forces

The Polish company WB GROUP has signed a contract to supply WARMATE 3 kamikaze drones to the South Korean armed forces. The deal is part of an offset agreement related to Poland's purchase of South Korean defense systems.

News of the World • October 3, 07:08 AM • 14805 views

Today is the Day of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of the defenders of Ukrainian skies in repelling Russian aggression

The Air Force was, in fact, the first to take the brunt of the enemy attack, as enemy aircraft tried to establish their dominance in the Ukrainian sky at any cost. Since the beginning of the war, 363 enemy airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13057 operational and tactical UAVs, and 2410 cruise missiles have been destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.

Society • August 4, 03:43 AM • 50038 views