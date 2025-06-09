SBS AFU showed a video of the destruction of an ammunition depot of the occupiers by an air strike

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 7330 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 16115 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 15864 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 33720 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 26097 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 29068 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87759 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77159 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45977 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46319 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 76014 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 51954 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 54079 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 79398 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29084 views
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87759 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 111531 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 99148 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239975 views
Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29203 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 52317 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77160 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 110674 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 132904 views
SBS AFU showed a video of the destruction of an ammunition depot of the occupiers by an air strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1648 views

Fighters of the "Flying Skull" battalion discovered a cluster of occupiers unloading ammunition. The air force launched a precise strike, destroying the warehouse and personnel of the enemy.

SBS AFU showed a video of the destruction of an ammunition depot of the occupiers by an air strike

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have released a video showing the moment an air bomb hit an enemy warehouse. The footage demonstrates the precise strike and the consequences of hitting the occupiers' positions. This is reported by UNN referring to the official Telegram channel of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Southern direction, soldiers of the "Flying Skull" battalion discovered a concentration of Russian soldiers unloading ammunition near the warehouse.

During aerial reconnaissance in the Southern direction, soldiers of the "Flying Skull" battalion discovered a concentration of enemy manpower unloading ammunition to a warehouse set up near their own shelter.

– the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

After clarifying the coordinates, it was decided to involve the Air Force.

After the transfer and coordination of the target's coordinates, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was involved. The crew of a MiG-29 fighter jet delivered a precise strike with an AASM Hammer guided air bomb, as a result of which the ammunition depot and enemy personnel were destroyed.

 – reported in the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Let us remind you

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine coordinate actions with other defense units, regularly publishing videos of successful strikes against enemy forces.

A Kremlin helicopter almost became a target during a massive attack on the Kursk region by Ukrainian UAVs25.05.25, 15:43 • 4872 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWar
Mikoyan MiG-29
Armed Forces of Ukraine
