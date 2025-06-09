SBS AFU showed a video of the destruction of an ammunition depot of the occupiers by an air strike

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have released a video showing the moment an air bomb hit an enemy warehouse. The footage demonstrates the precise strike and the consequences of hitting the occupiers' positions. This is reported by UNN referring to the official Telegram channel of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Southern direction, soldiers of the "Flying Skull" battalion discovered a concentration of Russian soldiers unloading ammunition near the warehouse.

During aerial reconnaissance in the Southern direction, soldiers of the "Flying Skull" battalion discovered a concentration of enemy manpower unloading ammunition to a warehouse set up near their own shelter. – the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

After clarifying the coordinates, it was decided to involve the Air Force.

After the transfer and coordination of the target's coordinates, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was involved. The crew of a MiG-29 fighter jet delivered a precise strike with an AASM Hammer guided air bomb, as a result of which the ammunition depot and enemy personnel were destroyed. – reported in the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Let us remind you

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine coordinate actions with other defense units, regularly publishing videos of successful strikes against enemy forces.

