A Kremlin helicopter almost became a target during a massive attack on the Kursk region by Ukrainian UAVs

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 106653 views

May 24, 10:54 AM • 100781 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 143531 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 196474 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 136573 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 90723 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 93720 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 71844 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 55365 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53980 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Popular news

Russian shelling of Khmelnytskyi region: four dead and five wounded – OVA

May 25, 04:19 AM • 34886 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1020 occupiers in a day: enemy losses as of May 25

May 25, 05:16 AM • 12327 views

Kyiv region: already 4 dead, 16 injured, including 3 children (photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack)

May 25, 05:38 AM • 20151 views

Russian strike on Chernihiv region: several hits, damage to an object in the center, large fire in the region - SES

May 25, 06:23 AM • 7230 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 37724 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 196474 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 229577 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 322109 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 402920 views
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 37830 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 36400 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 35536 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 41167 views
A Kremlin helicopter almost became a target during a massive attack on the Kursk region by Ukrainian UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

The commander of the Russian Air Defense Division stated that Putin's helicopter was at the epicenter of repelling an attack by 46 Ukrainian drones during his visit to the Kursk region. Russian military officials assure that they ensured the president's safety.

A Kremlin helicopter almost became a target during a massive attack on the Kursk region by Ukrainian UAVs

During his visit to the Kursk region, the helicopter of Russian President Vladimir Putin actually found itself in the epicenter of repelling a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs. This was reported by the commander of the Russian air defense division, Yuriy Dashkin, reports UNN.

Details

During the period when the president (Putin - ed.) was working in the Kursk region, the enemy launched an unprecedented UAV attack. Air defense in this area destroyed 46 UAVs. I would like to note that the intensity of the attack during the flight of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's aircraft over the territory of the Kursk region increased significantly," he said.

- he said.

When asked by a journalist whether Putin's helicopter was in the combat zone, Dashkin said that it was "actually in the epicenter of repelling a massive enemy UAV strike." According to him, the Russian military fully ensured the president's safety.

Putin wants to have seven Ukrainian regions instead of four: Trump's refusal inspires the Kremlin25.05.25, 04:43 • 23206 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,527.00
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,510.67