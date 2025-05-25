A Kremlin helicopter almost became a target during a massive attack on the Kursk region by Ukrainian UAVs

During his visit to the Kursk region, the helicopter of Russian President Vladimir Putin actually found itself in the epicenter of repelling a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs. This was reported by the commander of the Russian air defense division, Yuriy Dashkin, reports UNN.

During the period when the president (Putin - ed.) was working in the Kursk region, the enemy launched an unprecedented UAV attack. Air defense in this area destroyed 46 UAVs. I would like to note that the intensity of the attack during the flight of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's aircraft over the territory of the Kursk region increased significantly," he said. - he said.

When asked by a journalist whether Putin's helicopter was in the combat zone, Dashkin said that it was "actually in the epicenter of repelling a massive enemy UAV strike." According to him, the Russian military fully ensured the president's safety.

