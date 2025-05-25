Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin already wants seven Ukrainian regions instead of four. The refusal of US President Donald Trump to participate in negotiations only encourages Russia to further aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the German newspaper Bild.

Putin never intended to make a truce. He uses discussions to create military realities on the ground. Even during pseudo-peace talks with Trump, Putin planned a new offensive in June, which is now beginning - said Nico Lange, advisor to the German Ministry of Defense.

According to him, Russia will try to advance in Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"Russia will try to advance in Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions in order to create new problems for negotiations, in addition to the four formally "annexed" regions," - said Nico Lange.

American intelligence stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to adhere to the same goal in the war against Ukraine. His main strategic objectives remain the demand for Ukraine's neutrality and the territorial division of the state. Despite the protracted nature of hostilities and the colossal losses in personnel and equipment, the Kremlin does not abandon its plans.

