The Deputy Commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Maksym Zhorin, is convinced that in the event of the creation of a "buffer zone" in several regions, these territories will, in fact, be Russian. Then we will have to prepare for battles for Sumy and Kharkiv, writes UNN referring to Zhorin's page on Telegram.

A "buffer zone" in several regions is a disaster for us. Because there will be no "buffer zone" - these will already be their territories in fact. The Russians do not even hide that they plan to move on - Zhorin noted.

He added that in the event of the creation of a "buffer zone", Ukraine will have to prepare for battles for Sumy and Kharkiv.

In this case, you can immediately prepare for battles for Sumy and Kharkiv - the military emphasized.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Putin's statements about the "buffer zone" undermine efforts to cease fire and promote peace. He stressed that Putin remains the sole reason for the continuation of the war.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region. This was discussed during a meeting with the leadership of the municipalities of the Kursk region. The head of the Glushkovsky district, Pavel Zolotarev, appealed to Putin with a request to create a "buffer zone" in the Sumy region.