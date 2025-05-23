$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Battles for Sumy and Kharkiv will begin: Zhorin pointed out the main dangers of Putin's "buffer zone"

Deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin believes that the creation of a buffer zone will lead to the loss of territories and battles for Sumy and Kharkiv. Putin plans to seize the Sumy region.

Battles for Sumy and Kharkiv will begin: Zhorin pointed out the main dangers of Putin's "buffer zone"

The Deputy Commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Maksym Zhorin, is convinced that in the event of the creation of a "buffer zone" in several regions, these territories will, in fact, be Russian. Then we will have to prepare for battles for Sumy and Kharkiv, writes UNN referring to Zhorin's page on Telegram.

Details

A "buffer zone" in several regions is a disaster for us. Because there will be no "buffer zone" - these will already be their territories in fact. The Russians do not even hide that they plan to move on

- Zhorin noted.

He added that in the event of the creation of a "buffer zone", Ukraine will have to prepare for battles for Sumy and Kharkiv.

In this case, you can immediately prepare for battles for Sumy and Kharkiv

- the military emphasized.

Addendum

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Putin's statements about the "buffer zone" undermine efforts to cease fire and promote peace. He stressed that Putin remains the sole reason for the continuation of the war.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region. This was discussed during a meeting with the leadership of the municipalities of the Kursk region. The head of the Glushkovsky district, Pavel Zolotarev, appealed to Putin with a request to create a "buffer zone" in the Sumy region.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Sums
Kharkiv
