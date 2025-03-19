It will bypass enemy EW systems and perform extremely complex tasks: the Ministry of Defense spoke about the unique Raybird drone
The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Raybird UAV (ACS-3), which overcomes EW and air defense, and conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5.5 km. It can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours, covering up to 2,500 km.
A small domestically developed aircraft can perform reconnaissance from a height of up to 5.5 km, overcoming enemy air defense and electronic warfare on the way to several thousand kilometers.
Unmanned aerial complexes (UACs) have become an integral part of intelligence. Domestic developments are actively used at the front. Among them is the Raybird UAC (more known as ACS-3 among the military), according to the military department.
According to official characteristics:
The Ukrainian Raybird is a reconnaissance aircraft that can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours and cover a distance of up to 2,500 km. It has extensive combat experience with more than 350,000 hours of combat flights. Currently, we are talking about dozens of missions every day. The small aircraft is capable of bypassing enemy air defense systems and active electronic warfare zones, as well as conducting high-quality visual reconnaissance from a height of up to 5.5 km.
Among other things, the story published by the military ministry indicates that the aircraft has a unique laser guidance system.
Laser target designation works at a sufficient distance from the target to accurately hit it and at the same time preserve the carrier of the system.
In general, the following components are listed among the useful payload:
- gyro-stabilized multi-sensor suspensions with laser target designator;
- cameras;
- radars with synthetic aperture (SAR);
- various types of loitering ammunition.
- FPV drones
The Ministry of Defense and the State Special Communications Service purchased more than 1.5 million drones in 2024. In 2025, it is planned to increase the number of UAVs to 4.5 million units.
