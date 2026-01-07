Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers

In Lviv, since the night of January 6-7, some hospitals and all municipal electric transport have been disconnected from electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Details

As Sadovyi noted, this happened because the Government changed its approach to determining the criticality of enterprises. In other words, now artificial lung ventilation machines, trams and trolleybuses must operate according to normal shutdown schedules.

I don't understand who came up with the idea of classifying hospitals and electric transport into ordinary shutdown groups. But since this night, the city has been forced to work according to a new schedule. Since early morning, I have been trying to contact members of the Cabinet of Ministers to immediately correct this mistake. - wrote the mayor.

He added that the city authorities are urgently planning alternative reinforcement of electric transport operation on routes.

Recall

In the city of Slavutych, Kyiv region, electricity supply was fully restored after the Russian attack on the night of January 5. Energy workers and utility workers worked continuously to restore it.