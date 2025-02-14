F-16, Mirage-2000, Su-25, MiG-29: how many and what types of aircraft Ukraine has received since the beginning of 2022

In early February, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that the Ukrainian Air Force had received the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Netherlands. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received more than fifty aircraft, both old Soviet ones, which Kyiv itself sold at one time and then gave back to it , and modern F-16s and Mirage 2000s. In a commentary to UNN, aviation expert Kostyantyn Kryvolap spoke about the features of the transferred Western aircraft and what functions they can perform.

"Ukrainian skies are becoming more secure. The Air Force of Ukraine has received a long-awaited reinforcement - the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Kingdom of the Netherlands. These modern combat vehicles are already in Ukraine and will soon begin to perform combat missions, strengthening our defense and ability to effectively counter Russian aggression," Umerov described the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked France for the transfer of Mirage 2000 fighter jets and emphasized that they are already working to protect Ukraine.

"An important step in the development of our military aviation is the delivery of Mirage fighter jets from France, as we agreed with President Macron. They are already working in our defense. There will be an increase in this direction, and there is also a replenishment of F-16s - these are new aircraft from the Netherlands," Zelensky said.

The exact number of planes that were transferred is not specified, but according to previously announced plans, Ukraine is to receive up to 20 Mirage 2000-5F aircraft. French President Emanuel Macron did not name the exact number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to be transferred to Ukraine, arguing that this should not be used by enemies.

How many airplanes did Ukraine have by 2022

In November 2023, the then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi told The Economistthat at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Defense Forces had only 120 aircraft.

"The most important of these is air power. Control of the sky is necessary for large-scale ground operations. At the beginning of the war, we had 120 combat aircraft. Only one-third of them were fit for use," Zaluzhnyi said.

Most of the aircraft fleet in Ukraine was made up of old Soviet machines. In particular, MiG-29, Su-27, Su-24, and Su-25 aircraft. That is, until 2022, the issue of providing Ukraine with aircraft was not even discussed with partners.

According to Osint analysts, it is known that during the full-scale invasion, Ukraine lost 103 aircraft (including transport aircraft and training aircraft - ed.)

Transferred aircraft

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, EU countries have transferred more than 51 aircraft to Ukraine, and 85 more are planned. However, until 2024, the partners handed over old Soviet aircraft that were exported to these countries. In particular, in August 2022, North Macedonia presented the Ukrainian military with 4 Su-25 "Rook" attack aircraft.

It should be noted that Macedonia bought the same four Su-25s from Ukraine in 2001 for 4 million euros, and now has given them to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for free.

There were also news reports on the Internet that Bulgaria had provided Ukraine with 14 Su-25 aircraft purchased at the expense of a NATO member state. Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov statedthat he had no information that his country had sold 14 Su-25 aircraft to NATO countries for Ukraine.

In April 2023, Slovakia handed over all 13 promised MiG-29 fighters of various modifications to Ukraine. In particular, Slovakia handed over 10 MiG-29 AC/ - a modernization for the Slovak Air Force, which in Slovakia is designated as MiG-29AS. This was a special export version of the fighter, which had a slightly simplified radar and targeting system.

In May 2023, Poland handed over 14 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. In 2024, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski statedthat Poland was considering the transfer of MiG-29 fighters in the next aid packages. However, Polish President Andrzej Duda statedthat further transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine is possible only if the skies over Poland are protected by the equipment of other NATO countries.

F-16, Mirage-2000, Saab 340 AEW&C, Gripen-39

The issue of the transfer of modern Western aircraft to Ukraine became acute in 2023 during the counteroffensive in southern Ukraine. During the offensive on the occupied southern territories, Zaluzhnyi said in an interview with The Washington Post that Western countries would never launch an offensive without air superiority, but Ukraine had not yet received modern fighter jets. Fighting without airplanes is like going up against weapons with bows and arrows, Zaluzhny said.

However, Zaluzhny's allies did not hear him, the counteroffensive was unsuccessful, and the first F-16s arrived in Ukraine only in August 2024.

On August 4, the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian Air Force, the official announcement of the arrival of the first aircraft in Ukraine was dedicated. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the arrival of F-16 fighters in Ukraine. He thanked the partners for their support and expressed pride in the Ukrainian pilots who have already started using these aircraft.

The exact number of F-16s transferred is unknown, but open sources indicate that about 6 aircraft were transferred. In total, it is planned to deliver about 100 aircraft, of which several dozen will be used as spare parts for maintenance.

In December, Zelenskiy announced that the second batch of F-16s from Denmark had already arrived in Ukraine.

Aviation expert Kostyantyn Kryvolap told UNN that the capabilities of the F-16, if we take its latest modification, Block 70/72 (the third generation of F-16s, which are designed to work together with 5th generation fighters), are not very different from the F-35.

It has the same radar, a lot of the same equipment. The F-35 differs in that it has a slightly different engine, which allows the fifth generation to reach supersonic speed without turning on the afterburner, but in terms of other equipment, a lot of what is on the F-16 is on the F-35. And this is indeed a Block 70/72, it differs from the fifth generation aircraft only in this engine

The expert notes that Ukraine hoped that the delay in the transfer of the aircraft was due to the fact that the partners planned to bring the F-16 to the Block 50/52 level, which would significantly increase the capabilities of the machine, but the Ukrainian aircraft were transferred even without the Link-16 system (secure information transmission system).

"This system was simply removed. And this is a system for transferring information between different sources and centers for processing this information. I mean, the sources, it can be an Abrams tank, it can be an airplane, it can be a Patriot. If it's an F-16, it's connected to this AWACS (NATO's AWACS Long Range Radar Detection and Control System - ed.) Then all this information is collected, processed, and transmitted to consumers. The F-16 flies over a certain area, sees some clusters or tanks there, and transmits this information virtually automatically to the mode, if it has enabled this mode. And the platoon commander on the ground sees on his tablet that there is a target. Artillerymen see this target and can hit it. This is possible, this system allows it," Kryvolap said.

According to him, the F-16 aircraft is armed with, among other things, AIM-120 missiles, an American all-weather, medium-range air-to-air guided missile that can hit targets at a distance of 100 to 180+ km, depending on the modification.

"There are no other more powerful long-range air-to-air missiles on F-16s. It turns out that we have been given F-16s that do not have this Link-16 system, that is, even if we are given Saab 340 AEW&C long-range radar detection, which the Swedes promised us, Biden said: "Why do they need two planes, one will be enough." I don't understand how this can be used if you want to ensure round-the-clock surveillance of the territory, and not just the airspace. They say that the Poles already have two planes there, so let the Poles, together with the Ukrainians, monitor this territory. Well, this excuse is not very good," says Kryvolap.

He also notes that Ukrainian F-16s, first of all, can and will perform air defense functions.

"Protection of airspace from cruise missiles and from the same "Shahed". And it can shoot down the Shaheeds with AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles (short-range air-to-air missiles - ed.), which in the modern version of 40 km definitely reach their target. It is very difficult to get away from it. But it's not the cheapest, it's almost there, and some versions are the most long-range, they cost up to $300,000," noted Kryvolap.

Earlier UNN wrote that a Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot managed to destroy 6 cruise missiles at once. Four of the missiles were shot down by air-to-air missiles, and two by an aircraft cannon.

He also notes that one of the F-16's functions in the current situation is to cover allied aircraft.

"When our MiG-29s are flying with French bombs, the F-16s on our side cover them. That is, F-16s take off, check the area, then MiG-29s come in at low altitudes, drop a bomb, turn around, and leave at low altitudes," says Kryvolap.

Unfortunately, Ukraine lost one F-16 aircraft in late August. The F-16 fighter jet crashed, probably due to pilot error rather than enemy fire. The incident occurred during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

As noted above, in early February, the Ukrainian Air Force received the first French Mirage 2000-5F fighters, a modification of the Mirage 2000C that replaces most cockpit displays with several large multifunctional displays and upgrades the aircraft's interface to allow for the use of targeting containers and a wide range of air-to-air guided weapons, as well as upgrades to the radar to provide guidance and information for MICA missiles.

Kryvolap noted that the main advantage of this aircraft will be the installation of Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG missiles on it.

"The French have finalized this option and now we have the opportunity to use these missiles in full. That is, the main function of the mirages now will be to "carry" SCALP, although they can also perform tasks to shoot down cruise missiles and Shaheds, and now the calibers have started to fly very low. Why? Because the Russians have apparently received very good digital maps, the so-called 3D mapping, from the Chinese. And they are now able to fly close. We used to "strangle" the calibers there with the help of electronic warfare, and now, well, they find holes between the electronic warfare, slip through and pass at high altitudes," Krivolap said.

The fact is that the Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG missile is an air-to-surface missile, meaning it is launched from an air carrier. However, the partners first handed over the missiles to Ukraine, and then thought about the carriers.

Prior to that, missiles were launched from Su-24 aircraft, but, according to the expert, this aircraft was "exclusively the plane that carried the missile."

"But the Su-24 in this use was exclusively an airplane that carried this missile and pressed the 'launch' button. All the missile preparation was done on the ground, and with Mirage, it will be possible to change or set the target directly from the cockpit. This is a significant improvement, a significant increase in our capabilities in this area," says Kryvolap.

In December 2023, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat , statedthat Sweden was considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets. At the end of May, Ukraine and Sweden signed a security agreement, which, among other things, provides for the transfer of Swedish aircraft.

"...in the field of aviation, Sweden's transfer of ASC 890 aircraft will provide Ukraine with airborne surveillance, command and control capabilities, which will significantly increase the operational effect of Ukrainian air defense. This transfer deepens cooperation between the participants in the aviation sector. Sweden, in cooperation with international partners, will continue to make efforts to enable the potential transfer of JAS 39 Gripen aircraft, including training, to Ukraine at an appropriate time, taking into account the progress in integrating other Western fighters into the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the agreement says.

In July 2024, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bylstrom stated that the decision to suspend the transfer of Swedish Gripen aircraft to Ukraine was made by Kyiv, not Stockholm. This is due to the fact that other Western fighters, the F-16, are currently being sold.

Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said at the time that Ukraine had not given up on Swedish Gripen fighter jets.

"This is a topic that my president constantly raises with the Swedish leadership. And it was like that even before Sweden joined NATO. For obvious reasons, they were not ready to make any promises then, as they were finalizing their membership in the Alliance. Now the country is in NATO, and my president is again in contact with the Swedish prime minister, and our defense ministry is in contact with the relevant Swedish authorities. These fighters are as good as F-16s and we are moving in this direction," Zhovkva said.

Expert Kostyantyn Kryvolap notes that the main function of the ASC 890 long-range radar detection aircraft, known as the Saab 340 AEW&C, which Sweden promised to transfer to Ukraine, is to detect enemy targets.

According to him, the Saab 340 aircraft have a kind of beam along the fuselage, not a "fungus" like the Russian A-50s that Ukraine shot down last January.

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian A-50 aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control center - Zaluzhnyi

According to him, the Saab 340 aircraft must fly along the observation line to detect targets, because it can see either 120 degrees to the left or 120 degrees to the right.

For reference: On the aircraft, compared to traditional round-shaped radars on long-range radar detection aircraft such as the E-3 Sentry, the Saab 340 AEW&C has a fixed, longitudinally arranged Erieye radar, a design that reduces air drag but has blind spots in front and behind the aircraft. The scanning area is 120 degrees on each side of the aircraft. The radar can track ships, planes and missiles at distances of up to 300-400 km when flying at an altitude of 6000 m.

In addition, he emphasized that such an aircraft cannot fly on its own in some cases, i.e. it needs cover.

Cover is needed if it is flying very close to the line of contact. Right now, the Russians have an M-37M missile (a Russian long-range air-to-air missile - ed.) on the Su-35 and Su-30, and they claim that it hits 300-400 km, which I don't really believe, but our MiG-29 was hit at a distance of 230 km. Therefore, if it is going to approach at that distance, it needs cover. Otherwise, if it is flying without approaching 300 kilometers to the combat line or the border, it is impossible to reach it. Unless there is a special tactical operation, when something like this is done to deceive someone and be able to hit them with a missile - Krivolap said.

The expert also notes that Swedish JAS 39 Gripen aircraft are of the same class as the F-16 and Mirage.

"It's just that a lot of F-16s have been made, and they are the main ones in NATO. The Swedes, when they produced the Gripen, were not in NATO. The Gripen is a very good airplane, it has both its good qualities and not so good qualities. For example, it has the ability to be serviced wherever it lands. That is, it can land somewhere on the highway, where a car with specially trained people drives up, it quickly services it in 20 minutes, it takes off and flies on. But when it comes to more or less serious maintenance or repairs, I have to send the airplane to the factory, where I will service it. And the number of these aircraft is much smaller than the number of F-16s. Well, in my rating, it's second only to the F-16," adds Kryvolap.