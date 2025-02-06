Ukraine receives first Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters - Defense Ministry

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 16025 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62916 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102181 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123179 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102208 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129307 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103531 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116906 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106241 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102706 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89105 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111807 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106226 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 16025 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129307 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152469 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3994 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106226 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111807 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138411 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140189 views
Ukraine receives first Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters - Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56508 views

The Ukrainian Air Force receives the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Netherlands. Defense Minister Umerov said that the planes are already in Ukraine and will soon begin combat missions.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces received the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said, UNN reports.

Ukrainian skies are getting more secure! The Air Force of Ukraine has received a long-awaited reinforcement - the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Kingdom of the Netherlands. These modern combat vehicles are already in Ukraine and will soon begin to perform combat missions, strengthening our defense and ability to effectively counter Russian aggression

- Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Umerov expressed his gratitude to France for this strategically important contribution to security - Mirage 2000 will become a new element of protection of Ukrainian skies.

The support of the Netherlands is another important step that brings us closer to victory and ensures reliable protection of Ukrainian cities and citizens. We continue to work systematically together with our partners to increase the number of modern combat aircraft in Ukraine

- Umerov noted.

Addendum

The French Minister of Defense statedthat the first of the promised French Mirage 2000s had arrived in Ukraine.

For reference

The airplane is designed as a duck with a low-slung triangular wing with a leading edge angle of 58 degrees. Air brakes are located on the top and bottom of each wing console.

The design features of the aircraft include powerful and advanced wing mechanization (automatically controlled winglets along the entire leading edge and two-section ailerons along the entire span), as well as the extensive use of composite materials.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
dassault-mirage-2000Dassault Mirage 2000
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
franceFrance
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

