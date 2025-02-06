Ukraine receives first Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters - Defense Ministry

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces received the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said, UNN reports.

Ukrainian skies are getting more secure! The Air Force of Ukraine has received a long-awaited reinforcement - the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Kingdom of the Netherlands. These modern combat vehicles are already in Ukraine and will soon begin to perform combat missions, strengthening our defense and ability to effectively counter Russian aggression - Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Umerov expressed his gratitude to France for this strategically important contribution to security - Mirage 2000 will become a new element of protection of Ukrainian skies.

The support of the Netherlands is another important step that brings us closer to victory and ensures reliable protection of Ukrainian cities and citizens. We continue to work systematically together with our partners to increase the number of modern combat aircraft in Ukraine - Umerov noted.

Addendum

The French Minister of Defense statedthat the first of the promised French Mirage 2000s had arrived in Ukraine.

For reference

The airplane is designed as a duck with a low-slung triangular wing with a leading edge angle of 58 degrees. Air brakes are located on the top and bottom of each wing console.

The design features of the aircraft include powerful and advanced wing mechanization (automatically controlled winglets along the entire leading edge and two-section ailerons along the entire span), as well as the extensive use of composite materials.