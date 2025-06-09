$41.400.07
"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025 9 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2418 views

The new installment of the Call of Duty series, Black Ops 7, unfolds in 2035, continuing the events of Black Ops II. The game brings back familiar characters and explores paranoia about future technologies.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

The new edition of the Call of Duty series – Black Ops 7 – was presented at this year's Xbox Games Showcase. The game takes place in 2035 and is a direct continuation of Black Ops II 2012, UNN reports with reference to Mashable.

Details

The game brings back familiar characters, including David Mason and Raul Menendez. The trailer features a paranoid atmosphere regarding future technologies, echoing classic science fiction themes.

The video poses the rhetorical question: "When do advanced technologies stop being science and start looking like magic?".

As Mashable emphasizes, the answer in the plot looks like this: a terrorist possesses such innovative technologies that he turns into a cyberpunk version of the Scarecrow – a villain with exceptional capabilities.

The official release date has not yet been announced. However, as the organizers noted, a full presentation of the game will take place this summer.

Additionally

Call of Duty: Black Ops is one of the most popular sub-series in the franchise, which regularly raises the themes of modern warfare, conspiracies and technological control. The new part will be the seventh in this storyline.

Reference

Xbox Games Showcase – an annual presentation of new products from Microsoft and partner studios, where game products for the Xbox and PC ecosystem are announced.

Let us remind you

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach received a release date of June 26 and a new 10-minute trailer at SXSW.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

TechnologiesUNN Lite
