"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025 9 June 2025

The new edition of the Call of Duty series – Black Ops 7 – was presented at this year's Xbox Games Showcase. The game takes place in 2035 and is a direct continuation of Black Ops II 2012, UNN reports with reference to Mashable.

The game brings back familiar characters, including David Mason and Raul Menendez. The trailer features a paranoid atmosphere regarding future technologies, echoing classic science fiction themes.

The video poses the rhetorical question: "When do advanced technologies stop being science and start looking like magic?".

As Mashable emphasizes, the answer in the plot looks like this: a terrorist possesses such innovative technologies that he turns into a cyberpunk version of the Scarecrow – a villain with exceptional capabilities.

The official release date has not yet been announced. However, as the organizers noted, a full presentation of the game will take place this summer.

Call of Duty: Black Ops is one of the most popular sub-series in the franchise, which regularly raises the themes of modern warfare, conspiracies and technological control. The new part will be the seventh in this storyline.

Xbox Games Showcase – an annual presentation of new products from Microsoft and partner studios, where game products for the Xbox and PC ecosystem are announced.

