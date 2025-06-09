$41.400.07
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

Political scientist Oleg Lisny stated that the protests in the US are a consequence of Trump's policy, which ignores the law and pushes people to radical actions. This may affect support for the Republican Party.

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

The protests in the USA are a consequence of "simple" decisions of President Donald Trump. With his decisions, he pushes people to more radical actions. This opinion was expressed to UNN journalist by political scientist Oleg Lisny, commenting on the protests against the actions of migration agents.

Protests broke out in Los Angeles on the evening of June 6 due to large-scale raids by the ICE immigration service.

US President Donald Trump ordered to send at least 2,000 National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles County to help immigration agents who faced demonstrators.

On Sunday, there were 27 arrests in downtown Los Angeles, and about 60 people were detained in San Francisco in connection with protests against the actions of the migration service and the National Guard, which were accompanied by riots. 

Consequences of suppressing protests against the actions of migration agents in the USA

I do not consider any such conflict in the USA as separate. These are the consequences of Trump's policy, which involves simple solutions. Populist regimes or politicians have the illusion that everything was done difficult for them, so it does not work out. And they will do it simply - if there is a problem with migrants, then migrants should be expelled. If there is a problem with money, then tariffs should simply be raised and money will simply fall into the financial system in billions. Therefore, these protests are a consequence of Trump's simple decisions 

– said Lisny.

Also, according to him, this is a consequence of the fact that Trump does not pay attention to the law as such

... if we look at the post of the head of California, he clearly writes that Trump has exceeded his authority, he acts illegally and thus causes escalation 

- said the political scientist.

California Governor calls Trump's National Guard deployment in Los Angeles illegal09.06.25, 08:39 • 2884 views

The political scientist emphasized that Trump is taking a step inside his country that pushes people to more radical actions.

Here you can draw an image when there is a room and there is a fire in it. The person responsible for this room is trying to somehow put it out, and then the higher management comes and pours gasoline there from the canister. This is how, in my opinion, Trump's actions look like now

 - said Lisny.

The political scientist noted that Trump's actions need to be viewed comprehensively. The US leader may feel the consequences of his policy, which will also be reflected in the Republican Party.

If we look at it comprehensively, Trump ignores the judicial system, did not divide the territory with Elon Musk, and also introduces tariffs illegally. Therefore, this complex of situations will affect not only Trump, but also the Republican Party, the support of the Republican Party 

- Lisny believes.

Midterm elections in the USA in November 2026

In November 2026, the USA will hold midterm elections to the House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress.

In November (2026 – ed.) there will be midterm elections. This will be a moment of truth for Trump and the Republican Party. And then everything that was done incorrectly will result in electoral support or non-support.  Democrats may get a chance to seriously enter Congress and even the Senate. There is a possibility that Trump will get a Congress hostile to him, which is not showing itself in any way now. In the long term, such actions will definitely have consequences. Maybe I'm wrong, and Americans like Trump's policy 

- said Lisny.

But these processes, according to him, will start sometime in September, when the congressmen return from vacation, when political activity and work with the electorate begin, because elections do not happen day by day.

Therefore, from September there may be actions of representatives of the Republican Party and certain Congressmen not as loyal to Trump as they are now. Because problems accumulate every month, but the main issues have not been resolved 

- Lisny summarized.

Musk supported the idea of Trump's impeachment06.06.25, 00:02 • 5688 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
National Guard (United States)
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
United States Congress
Donald Trump
San Francisco
United States
Los Angeles
Tesla
