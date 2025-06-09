$41.470.00
California Governor Calls Trump's National Guard Deployment in Los Angeles Illegal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

In Los Angeles, National Guard troops were deployed to quell protests against Trump's immigration measures. Governor Newsom called it illegal and accused Trump of creating the crisis.

California Governor Calls Trump's National Guard Deployment in Los Angeles Illegal

The California National Guard was deployed on the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday to help quell protests that have been going on for the third day against US President Donald Trump's immigration measures, a move that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom called illegal, UNN writes citing Reuters.

Details

Police made new arrests after at least 10 arrests on Sunday and 29 arrests the previous night, Los Angeles police said at a briefing.

National Guard troops guarded federal government buildings as police and protesters clashed in separate demonstrations over federal immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police declared several rallies "illegal gatherings," accusing some protesters of throwing concrete projectiles, bottles and other items at police.

Videos show several of Alphabet's Waymo unmanned vehicles set on fire on a downtown street on Sunday evening.

Los Angeles police officers on horseback tried to control the crowd.

Demonstrators shouted "Shame on you!" at police, and some appeared to be throwing objects, video showed. One group blocked a major highway in the city center.

Groups of protesters, many carrying Mexican flags and signs denouncing U.S. immigration authorities, gathered in locations around the city.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he asked the Trump administration to withdraw its order to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles County, calling it illegal.

In an interview with MSNBC, Newsom said he plans to sue the administration over the deployment, adding that Trump "created the conditions" for the protests.

Newsom accused Trump of trying to create a crisis and violating the sovereignty of the state of California. "These are the actions of a dictator, not a president," he wrote in a post on X.

At the same time, local police chief Jim McDonnell said at a media briefing on Sunday evening that the protests were getting out of control.

Asked if the National Guard was needed, McDonnell replied that the police would not "go there right now," but added, "Looking at the violence tonight, I think we need to do a reassessment."

In a social media post, Trump called on McDonnell to do so.

"He should, right now!!!" - added Trump. "Don't let these thugs escape responsibility. Make America great again!!!"

The White House denied Newsom's characterization, noting in a statement: "Everyone has seen the chaos, violence and lawlessness."

Earlier, about a dozen National Guard troops, along with Department of Homeland Security personnel, pushed back a group of demonstrators near a federal building in downtown Los Angeles, video showed.

U.S. Northern Command said 300 California National Guard troops were deployed to three locations in the Los Angeles area. Their mission was limited to protecting federal personnel and property.

In a Sunday social media post, Trump called the demonstrators "violent, rebellious mobs" and said he was ordering his cabinet officers to "take all necessary measures" to stop what he called "riots."

Speaking to reporters in New Jersey, he threatened violence against demonstrators who spit on police or National Guard troops, saying, "They spit, we hit."

He did not name specific incidents.

"If we see danger to our country and our citizens, it will be very, very strong in terms of law and order," Trump said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegset warned that the Pentagon is ready to mobilize troops "if the violence continues" in Los Angeles, saying Marines at nearby Camp Pendleton are on "high alert." U.S. Northern Command said about 500 Marines are ready for deployment by order.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass accused the Trump administration of fueling tensions by sending in the National Guard, but also condemned protesters who turned aggressive.

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids: Trump sent National Guard troops08.06.25, 10:09 • 19495 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

