Gavin Newsom

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8378 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15947 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56715 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200016 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115374 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378892 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212577 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243592 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254782 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50103 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64076 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35782 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119080 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119997 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 199982 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 378858 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248540 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302522 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10723 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36443 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64725 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50755 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121069 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Gavin Newsom

Governor of California since 2019
Trump flies to California to survey the aftermath of devastating fires

The President of the United States is heading to California to assess the damage from the Los Angeles wildfires. Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to meet with the president to discuss federal aid.

News of the World • January 24, 08:09 PM • 30319 views

Trump reveals first steps after inauguration: from deportations to TikTok

The newly elected US president plans to sign over 100 executive orders after taking office. Among the priorities are mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, a visit to Los Angeles, and a possible postponement of the TikTok ban.

News of the World • January 19, 11:03 AM • 85345 views

Mexican firefighters travel to California to help fight wildfires

Firefighters from Mexico will join 10,000 rescuers to fight the fires in Los Angeles. The decision was supported by President Claudia Sheinbaum and the National Council of Civil Defense of Mexico.

News of the World • January 11, 08:35 AM • 32912 views

Fire in Los Angeles claims five lives: photo details

Five uncontrolled wildfires are raging in Los Angeles, claiming the lives of 5 people. The disaster destroyed more than 1000 buildings, left a million homes without power, and forced the evacuation of 100,000 people.

Society • January 9, 02:05 AM • 29436 views

30 thousand people are evacuated as a fire breaks out in the neighborhood of Hollywood stars in the United States

Wildfires engulfed the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, forcing the evacuation of 30,000 people. The fire destroyed more than 1173 hectares of land, threatening 13,000 buildings, including the homes of Hollywood stars.

News of the World • January 8, 06:54 AM • 26629 views

Part of a pier collapses in California - three people fall into the water

In Santa Cruz, a part of the pier collapsed due to strong ocean waves with waves of up to 7. 9 meters. Three city workers fell into the water but survived with minor injuries.

News of the World • December 24, 06:29 AM • 15737 views

Large-scale wildfire breaks out near Los Angeles: thousands of people flee their homes

An uncontrolled wildfire has spread to at least 8,290 hectares near Los Angeles, destroying 132 homes. Due to strong winds, 400 homes were evacuated and the fire is only 5% contained.

News of the World • November 8, 09:45 AM • 17018 views

Menendez brothers are one step closer to being released. Their case shook the US and became the basis for the Netflix series

A Los Angeles prosecutor has recommended a review of the sentence of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. New evidence of sexual abuse by their father has emerged.

News of the World • October 25, 03:03 PM • 15233 views

Judge Blocks California's New Artificial Intelligence Law in Kamala Harris Fake News Case

A federal judge has blocked California's new AI law, which could have forced the removal of Kamala Harris' dipstick. The author of the dipstick filed a lawsuit claiming that it was satire protected by the First Amendment.

News of the World • October 3, 08:01 AM • 15118 views

California passes law restricting the use of smartphones in schools

The governor of California signed a law restricting smartphones in schools until 2026. The goal is to reduce the risk of mental illness and improve student learning.

News of the World • September 24, 03:34 AM • 44444 views

Thousands of people are forced to evacuate due to numerous wildfires in California

Numerous wildfires are raging in Northern California, threatening thousands of homes. The governor has declared a state of emergency in three counties, and more than 3,500 people have been evacuated.

News of the World • July 27, 04:45 PM • 27237 views

Democratic donors start mobilizing to raise money for Harris in case Biden drops out - Politico

Kamala Harris's supporters are reaching out to Democratic donors for financial support if Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race. Some donors are already ready to make six-figure donations to Harris' potential campaign.

News of the World • July 20, 12:27 PM • 25040 views