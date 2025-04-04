The President of the United States is heading to California to assess the damage from the Los Angeles wildfires. Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to meet with the president to discuss federal aid.
The newly elected US president plans to sign over 100 executive orders after taking office. Among the priorities are mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, a visit to Los Angeles, and a possible postponement of the TikTok ban.
Firefighters from Mexico will join 10,000 rescuers to fight the fires in Los Angeles. The decision was supported by President Claudia Sheinbaum and the National Council of Civil Defense of Mexico.
Five uncontrolled wildfires are raging in Los Angeles, claiming the lives of 5 people. The disaster destroyed more than 1000 buildings, left a million homes without power, and forced the evacuation of 100,000 people.
Wildfires engulfed the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, forcing the evacuation of 30,000 people. The fire destroyed more than 1173 hectares of land, threatening 13,000 buildings, including the homes of Hollywood stars.
In Santa Cruz, a part of the pier collapsed due to strong ocean waves with waves of up to 7. 9 meters. Three city workers fell into the water but survived with minor injuries.
An uncontrolled wildfire has spread to at least 8,290 hectares near Los Angeles, destroying 132 homes. Due to strong winds, 400 homes were evacuated and the fire is only 5% contained.
A Los Angeles prosecutor has recommended a review of the sentence of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. New evidence of sexual abuse by their father has emerged.
A federal judge has blocked California's new AI law, which could have forced the removal of Kamala Harris' dipstick. The author of the dipstick filed a lawsuit claiming that it was satire protected by the First Amendment.
The governor of California signed a law restricting smartphones in schools until 2026. The goal is to reduce the risk of mental illness and improve student learning.
Numerous wildfires are raging in Northern California, threatening thousands of homes. The governor has declared a state of emergency in three counties, and more than 3,500 people have been evacuated.
Kamala Harris's supporters are reaching out to Democratic donors for financial support if Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race. Some donors are already ready to make six-figure donations to Harris' potential campaign.