Fire in Los Angeles claims five lives: photo details

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45086 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146083 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126615 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134285 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133635 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110506 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163560 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104441 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129797 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128480 views
05:55 PM • 31433 views
06:08 PM • 93623 views
06:35 PM • 101281 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146078 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170379 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163558 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 191324 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180561 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128480 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 129797 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 142670 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134311 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 151510 views
Fire in Los Angeles claims five lives: photo details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29260 views

Five uncontrolled wildfires are raging in Los Angeles, claiming the lives of 5 people. The disaster destroyed more than 1000 buildings, left a million homes without power, and forced the evacuation of 100,000 people.

Uncontrolled wildfires are raging in Los Angeles, which have already killed at least five people. The disaster has destroyed hundreds of homes and forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

Strong winds are hampering firefighters' efforts and contributing to the rapid spread of the fire, which started on Tuesday.

Image

Almost 1 million homes were left without electricity.

Image

Residents evacuated in chaos: the roads were overloaded, and some people left their cars to escape on foot.

Image

Five separate fires have been reported in the district, none of which have been contained yet, according to government officials. Two of them have formed a kind of "tick" that has spread to the city.

We are facing a historic natural disaster. The situation is extremely difficult

- said Kevin McGowan, Director of Emergency Management for Los Angeles County.

It is noted that President Joe Biden, while in Los Angeles, together with California Governor Gavin Newsom, visited a fire station in Santa Monica, where he received a briefing on the state of firefighting.

We are doing our best to help people return to normal life. It will be a long way to go

Biden said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the disaster a "historic tragedy," noting: "More than 1,000 buildings destroyed, more than 100,000 evacuated, and many lives lost.

Image

Local officials warned that strong winds are likely to continue, complicating the situation.

Image

The Pentagon will send 10 Navy helicopters to help fight the fires in California, according to the department's spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

Officials expect it to be a military unit from the Navy Sea Hawks based in Southern California that can be equipped to transport water.

Image

Singh also said on Wednesday that the military is ready to provide the California National Guard with four additional modular airborne firefighting systems. They will likely come from other National Guard units in the country.

Recall

Wildfires engulfed the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, forcing the evacuation of 30,000 people. The fire destroyed more than 1173 hectares of land, threatening 13,000 buildings, including the homes of Hollywood stars.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyNews of the World
gavin-newsomGavin Newsom
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
californiaCalifornia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
los-angelesLos Angeles

Contact us about advertising