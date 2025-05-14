$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 168 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 13825 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13147 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13590 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42228 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44674 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68066 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60907 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66560 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152378 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.1m/s
26%
745mm
Popular news

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 76091 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33361 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79111 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64813 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60639 views
Publications

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 13859 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 42259 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60650 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64821 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79120 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 4006 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17141 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22173 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33365 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58853 views
Actual

FAB-250

Brent Crude

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11737 views

People's Deputy Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform.

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"
""

Olena Duma's statement, the head of the Agency for Search and Asset Management, regarding the development of a "new" alternative draft law on reforming the management system of seized property is legally absurd and cannot withstand any criticism. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by the People's Deputy, Head of the Parliamentary Commission on the Protection of Investors' Rights, Halyna Yanchenko.

Details

Recently, the ambassadors of the G7 countries spoke out with a public statement in which they supported the rapid adoption of draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of the Agency for Search and Asset Management. However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, once again opposed the document - even after a signal of support from international partners. She stated that the agency is preparing a "new, agreed draft law", although the current version has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading.

Halyna Yanchenko noted that draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform cannot be called "radical or reformist", but it contains a number of important innovations - a transparent audit, a new competitive procedure, and a change in management approaches.

Regarding Duma's statements that she does not like this draft law (No. 12374-d - ed.), and she will prepare an alternative. In fact, all these statements do not stand up to any criticism, because, frankly speaking, Ms. Duma should know, as a person who declares the existence of a legal education, that only the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the President have the right of legislative initiative. That is, there are only three, in fact, branches of government that have the right of legislative initiative. The Verkhovna Rada has seen more than once how, in fact, such "selfish" stories and Duma tried to push through and impose through individual deputies. But we manage to find and clean out these "selfish people"

- said the People's Deputy.

According to her, in the first version of the draft law on reforming the management system of seized assets, there were also "selfish interests" of ARMA, but after the document was revised in the committee, they were eliminated.

The main thing that Duma is trying to push through is the opportunity to expand ARMA's powers again to the skies, to give the opportunity to independently decide what to sell, to give the opportunity to completely change both the management and the ownership structure, and to clean out or rather gut the companies and their property (while they are under arrest - ed.)

- Yanchenko noted.

She added that ARMA continues to demonstrate a lack of transparency in its work, and its reputation remains critically low. 

Let us remind you

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself calls her work at ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported the position of Anastasia Radina and stated that the resistance of the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and came to the conclusion that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency has built a campaign to discredit draft law No. 12374-d on changing the management system of seized property and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Brent
$66.38
Bitcoin
$103,923.70
S&P 500
$5,892.33
Tesla
$340.80
Газ TTF
$34.49
Золото
$3,195.15
Ethereum
$2,604.33