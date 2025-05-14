""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Olena Duma's statement, the head of the Agency for Search and Asset Management, regarding the development of a "new" alternative draft law on reforming the management system of seized property is legally absurd and cannot withstand any criticism. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by the People's Deputy, Head of the Parliamentary Commission on the Protection of Investors' Rights, Halyna Yanchenko.

Details

Recently, the ambassadors of the G7 countries spoke out with a public statement in which they supported the rapid adoption of draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of the Agency for Search and Asset Management. However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, once again opposed the document - even after a signal of support from international partners. She stated that the agency is preparing a "new, agreed draft law", although the current version has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading.

Halyna Yanchenko noted that draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform cannot be called "radical or reformist", but it contains a number of important innovations - a transparent audit, a new competitive procedure, and a change in management approaches.

Regarding Duma's statements that she does not like this draft law (No. 12374-d - ed.), and she will prepare an alternative. In fact, all these statements do not stand up to any criticism, because, frankly speaking, Ms. Duma should know, as a person who declares the existence of a legal education, that only the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the President have the right of legislative initiative. That is, there are only three, in fact, branches of government that have the right of legislative initiative. The Verkhovna Rada has seen more than once how, in fact, such "selfish" stories and Duma tried to push through and impose through individual deputies. But we manage to find and clean out these "selfish people" - said the People's Deputy.

According to her, in the first version of the draft law on reforming the management system of seized assets, there were also "selfish interests" of ARMA, but after the document was revised in the committee, they were eliminated.

The main thing that Duma is trying to push through is the opportunity to expand ARMA's powers again to the skies, to give the opportunity to independently decide what to sell, to give the opportunity to completely change both the management and the ownership structure, and to clean out or rather gut the companies and their property (while they are under arrest - ed.) - Yanchenko noted.

She added that ARMA continues to demonstrate a lack of transparency in its work, and its reputation remains critically low.

Let us remind you

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself calls her work at ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported the position of Anastasia Radina and stated that the resistance of the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and came to the conclusion that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency has built a campaign to discredit draft law No. 12374-d on changing the management system of seized property and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes.