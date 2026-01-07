Zelenskyy in Cyprus today: what's on the agenda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Cyprus today, which is taking over the presidency of the EU Council, writes UNN with reference to Philenews.

Details

In the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, leaders and government representatives, as well as representatives of other organizations, the ceremony marking the beginning of Cyprus's presidency will take place on Wednesday afternoon on the central stage of the Cyprus Theatre Organization, the publication writes.

In addition to the heads of the European Commission and the European Council, the ceremony today will reportedly be attended by, among others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun, Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi.

According to what Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis announced yesterday, President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides will hold a joint meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council President António Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

A bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take place, "while European support for Ukraine remains extremely important, with an emphasis on efforts to establish peace, support international legitimacy, and protect the fundamental principles that constitute the European construct," the publication writes.

In statements made yesterday in Paphos, President Christodoulides referred to the official opening ceremony, calling it "a moment of pride" for Cyprus. Regarding the assumption of the presidency, he said that there are many challenges and expressed absolute confidence that "as the Cypriot presidency, we will fulfill this institutional obligation to the European Union."

