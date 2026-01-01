$42.350.03
Zelenskyy discussed the priorities of Cyprus's EU Council presidency with its president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides regarding the priorities of Cyprus's presidency of the EU Council, which begins on January 1, 2026. Ukraine expects continued support and emphasizes the importance of EU membership as a guarantee of security.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides. The occasion for the contact was the beginning of Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the European Union, which starts today, January 1, 2026. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Head of State congratulated his counterpart on the country's new role in the EU and expressed hope for active cooperation over the next six months. The main expectation of the Ukrainian side is to keep the issue of supporting Ukraine among the key priorities of the European agenda.

During the conversation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the strategic importance of Ukraine's accession to the European Union, calling this process one of the main security guarantees for the state. According to the President, Ukraine continues to fulfill all necessary requirements for approaching membership.

We count on strong decisions that will strengthen Ukraine and all of Europe during these six months. It is important that Ukraine is among the main priorities during the Cypriot presidency 

– Zelenskyy wrote in his Telegram channel.

The parties paid special attention to the diplomatic track. The President of Ukraine informed his Cypriot counterpart about the details of recent contacts with American partners and the general state of affairs in international politics. He emphasized that work on achieving peace continues in a continuous mode.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Nikos Christodoulides and the people of Cyprus for their solidarity and support for Ukrainians. The President of Cyprus, for his part, expressed words of support for Ukraine in its struggle for territorial integrity and independence.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Council of the European Union
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Cyprus