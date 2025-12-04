$42.200.13
Cyprus will help Ukraine on its path to EU membership - Christodoulides

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides stated his country's readiness to provide maximum assistance to Ukraine on its path to EU membership. Cyprus will support Ukraine during its presidency of the EU Council, which begins in 27 days.

Cyprus will help Ukraine on its path to EU membership - Christodoulides
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides stated that Cyprus is ready and doing its utmost to help Ukraine on its path to EU membership. Christodoulides made this statement during a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

We will continue our support. We remain on Ukraine's side, and in connection with our upcoming presidency of the EU Council, which will begin in practically 27 days, we will be precisely on Ukraine's side. Cyprus is ready and doing its utmost to help Ukraine on this path to becoming a member of the European Union. And I would also like to talk at this point about enlargement, because it is a conscious choice of Ukraine to become part of the European Union, but we are also talking about geopolitical issues. We must advance the procedures for the enlargement of the European Union, strengthening, among other things, our collective security and our democratic resilience.

 - said Christodoulides.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Cyprus's presidency of the EU Council, which will begin in 2026, could be historic in terms of opening negotiation clusters for Ukraine.

