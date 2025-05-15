Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

$41.540.04
Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 18868 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100112 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105658 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198371 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94289 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65687 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161443 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58753 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74350 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63981 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 39406 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 86242 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

03:36 AM • 37133 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

04:23 AM • 91132 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49863 views
"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 94795 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 161063 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198371 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161443 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 178789 views
Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 12381 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49874 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 51664 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 73435 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 83400 views
Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11736 views

American rock musician Bruce Springsteen has criticized the Trump administration, calling it corrupt, incompetent and treasonous. He called for the protection of democracy.

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

American rock musician Bruce Springsteen has once again publicly criticized the administration of US President Donald Trump. This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, back in 2017 in an interview for the cover of Variety, Springsteen explained why he refrains from too open political criticism.  

"Well, if you read Charles Blow in The New York Times, he carries the flag pretty well. I am ambivalent about ... a kind of performance in the stands. I still believe that people mostly come to music to have fun - yes, to solve their everyday problems, and yes, also to touch on political topics, I think music can handle it well. But I still believe that at its core it is a matter of the heart," the musician noted.

However, over time, he began to speak more openly on political topics. For example, he participated in rallies in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris, where he criticized Trump.

Prosecutors from 20 US states have filed a lawsuit over Trump's immigration threats: details14.05.25, 11:30 • 2496 views

"She (Harris, -ed.) is running for the post of 47th President of the United States. Donald Trump is running for the post of American tyrant," Springsteen said. "He does not understand this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American. And that is why on November 5, I am casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I urge all of you who believe in the American way of life to join me."

During the first concert of the European tour in Manchester on Wednesday evening, the artist once again sharply criticized the political situation in the USA.

"The mighty E Street Band is here today to call on the righteous power of art, music, rock and roll in dangerous times," he told the crowd. "In my home, America, which I love, America, which I wrote about, which has been a beacon of hope and freedom for 250 years, is now in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treacherous administration. Today we ask everyone who believes in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise up with us, raise your voice against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!" the musician added.

Let us remind

Earlier, it was reported that film actor and director Robert De Niro criticized US President Donald Trump and the tariff he proposed on films produced abroad at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Tim Walz
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
United States
