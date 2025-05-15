Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

American rock musician Bruce Springsteen has once again publicly criticized the administration of US President Donald Trump. This is reported by Variety, writes UNN.

As reported, back in 2017 in an interview for the cover of Variety, Springsteen explained why he refrains from too open political criticism.

"Well, if you read Charles Blow in The New York Times, he carries the flag pretty well. I am ambivalent about ... a kind of performance in the stands. I still believe that people mostly come to music to have fun - yes, to solve their everyday problems, and yes, also to touch on political topics, I think music can handle it well. But I still believe that at its core it is a matter of the heart," the musician noted.

However, over time, he began to speak more openly on political topics. For example, he participated in rallies in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris, where he criticized Trump.

"She (Harris, -ed.) is running for the post of 47th President of the United States. Donald Trump is running for the post of American tyrant," Springsteen said. "He does not understand this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American. And that is why on November 5, I am casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I urge all of you who believe in the American way of life to join me."

During the first concert of the European tour in Manchester on Wednesday evening, the artist once again sharply criticized the political situation in the USA.

"The mighty E Street Band is here today to call on the righteous power of art, music, rock and roll in dangerous times," he told the crowd. "In my home, America, which I love, America, which I wrote about, which has been a beacon of hope and freedom for 250 years, is now in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treacherous administration. Today we ask everyone who believes in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise up with us, raise your voice against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!" the musician added.

Earlier, it was reported that film actor and director Robert De Niro criticized US President Donald Trump and the tariff he proposed on films produced abroad at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.