Prosecutors from 20 US states have filed a lawsuit over Trump's immigration threats: details

A coalition of 20 state attorneys general from the Democratic Party filed federal lawsuits on May 13 over threats by the administration of US President Donald Trump to withhold billions of dollars in transportation funds and disaster relief if states do not agree to immigration control measures. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

According to the complaints, both Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy have threatened to cut off funding to states that refuse to implement President Donald Trump's immigration program.

Although federal funding is not currently being suspended, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said at a news conference on Tuesday that the threat is "imminent."

On April 24, states received letters from the Department of Transportation stating that they must cooperate in immigration efforts and abolish diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, or risk losing funds.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin criticized Duffy's letter for its timing, as Newark Airport is having problems with radar stations and other issues.

I wish the administration would stop interfering in people's lives in politics – said Platkin.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul also criticized the administration, calling the funds "literally life-saving."

If any government agency chooses to disregard the Department of Homeland Security's mission of national security and public safety, it should not receive a single dollar of the Department's money unless specifically required by Congress – Noem wrote in his letter.

Among the attorneys general behind the lawsuits are representatives from the following states:

California;

Colorado;

Connecticut;

Delaware;

Hawaii;

Illinois;

Maine;

Massachusetts;

Michigan;

Minnesota;

Nevada;

New Jersey;

New Mexico;

New York;

Oregon;

Rhode Island;

Washington;

Wisconsin;

Vermont.

These funds are intended to repair old roads and bridges, strengthen public safety, and provide law enforcement with the tools they need to respond quickly in emergencies. By reversing this already allocated funding, Donald Trump's White House prioritizes political position over the safety and well-being of Americans – added Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

On May 2, the Trump administration proposed to cut federal spending by $163 billion next year, cutting non-military spending, except for mandatory social security programs, by 1/5. At the same time, defense spending will increase significantly.