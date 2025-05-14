Prosecutors from 20 US states have filed a lawsuit over Trump's immigration threats: details

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 7440 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 17127 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 15012 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

05:00 AM • 26054 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 81060 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 44591 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 126502 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 85584 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 93875 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87394 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.6m/s
37%
747mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

May 14, 02:02 AM • 45343 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

May 14, 02:36 AM • 45201 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 21433 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 35788 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 27216 views
Publications

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 10803 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 81079 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 126518 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 97754 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 194446 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Emmanuel Macron

Viktor Orban

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 12167 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 42169 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 101781 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 100257 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 100220 views
Actual

SWIFT

Mi-8

SpaceX Starship

The New York Times

TikTok

Prosecutors from 20 US states have filed a lawsuit over Trump's immigration threats: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

A coalition of 20 state attorneys general have filed lawsuits over the Trump administration's threats to withhold funds if states do not agree to immigration enforcement measures.

Prosecutors from 20 US states have filed a lawsuit over Trump's immigration threats: details

A coalition of 20 state attorneys general from the Democratic Party filed federal lawsuits on May 13 over threats by the administration of US President Donald Trump to withhold billions of dollars in transportation funds and disaster relief if states do not agree to immigration control measures. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

According to the complaints, both Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy have threatened to cut off funding to states that refuse to implement President Donald Trump's immigration program.

Although federal funding is not currently being suspended, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said at a news conference on Tuesday that the threat is "imminent."

On April 24, states received letters from the Department of Transportation stating that they must cooperate in immigration efforts and abolish diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, or risk losing funds.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin criticized Duffy's letter for its timing, as Newark Airport is having problems with radar stations and other issues.

I wish the administration would stop interfering in people's lives in politics

– said Platkin.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul also criticized the administration, calling the funds "literally life-saving."

If any government agency chooses to disregard the Department of Homeland Security's mission of national security and public safety, it should not receive a single dollar of the Department's money unless specifically required by Congress

– Noem wrote in his letter.

Among the attorneys general behind the lawsuits are representatives from the following states:

  • California;
    • Colorado;
      • Connecticut;
        • Delaware;
          • Hawaii;
            • Illinois;
              • Maine;
                • Massachusetts;
                  • Michigan;
                    • Minnesota;
                      • Nevada;
                        • New Jersey;
                          • New Mexico;
                            • New York;
                              • Oregon;
                                • Rhode Island;
                                  • Washington;
                                    • Wisconsin;
                                      • Vermont.

                                        These funds are intended to repair old roads and bridges, strengthen public safety, and provide law enforcement with the tools they need to respond quickly in emergencies. By reversing this already allocated funding, Donald Trump's White House prioritizes political position over the safety and well-being of Americans

                                        – added Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

                                        Let us remind you

                                        On May 2, the Trump administration proposed to cut federal spending by $163 billion next year, cutting non-military spending, except for mandatory social security programs, by 1/5. At the same time, defense spending will increase significantly.

                                        Lilia Podolyak

                                        Lilia Podolyak

                                        News of the World
                                        New Jersey
                                        California
                                        Michigan
                                        Donald Trump
                                        United States
                                        Brent
                                        $66.50
                                        Bitcoin
                                        $103,785.20
                                        S&P 500
                                        $5,902.12
                                        Tesla
                                        $335.92
                                        Газ TTF
                                        $35.67
                                        Золото
                                        $3,242.24
                                        Ethereum
                                        $2,640.58