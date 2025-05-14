“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
04:00 PM • 41371 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM • 29777 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 67834 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 40150 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 38795 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 83179 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 54334 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72004 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 62591 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 67224 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.9m/s
39%
744mm
Popular news

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 111379 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

May 14, 09:07 AM • 101924 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 52508 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 108959 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 35977 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 18135 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 41371 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 67834 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 83179 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 110541 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 18412 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 37119 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 53612 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 58493 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 67135 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13137 views

International experts note a decrease in illegal electronics supplies due to supply chain transparency and digital control. The role of law enforcement agencies is important in Ukraine.

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

In 2025, the global gray electronics market continues to be a significant factor in world trade, although there are signs of its gradual decline. International experts note that increasing transparency of supply chains, digital control tools and manufacturers' efforts are helping to reduce illegal supplies, UNN writes.

Details

According to research by the American consulting company "Oliver Wyman", the volume of the gray market for consumer goods has increased by more than 60% in the last six years. The latest large-scale studies for 2021 showed that 13% of global sales of consumer goods were products sold in markets for which they were not intended by the manufacturer. This leads to a decrease in companies' profitability and price erosion in official markets.

"Only 15-36% of surveyed CEOs in the consumer goods (CPG) sector say they are well prepared to combat the gray market, while all others are either just starting this path or have not yet started at all. Some of them still do not measure the financial losses it causes, so they are not convinced of the need to fight it. (...) Despite this, these steps (to counter the "gray" market - ed.) have the potential to bring tangible results - both for short-term profitability and for long-term brand value," the American study concludes.  

International experts predict that the gray market may begin to shrink in 2025. In particular, Steven Saltz, head of the Canadian company "Rivalry", notes that increased control over supply chains and the introduction of new technologies will help reduce illegal supplies.

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine08.05.25, 14:49 • 197793 views

The situation with the "gray" market in Ukraine also requires special attention. Andriy Novak, Head of the Committee of Economists of Ukraine, emphasizes that illegal schemes could not work without the involvement of controlling authorities.

"Of course, we understand that this would not be possible without a corresponding channel from the customs service of Ukraine, the border service of Ukraine. It is impossible to implement this without the direct participation of the relevant authorities of Ukraine, which are responsible for crossing the border," Novak said.

The expert believes that the main criterion for most buyers is the cost of goods, and the effective fight against the scale of "gray" imports depends exclusively on the activities of law enforcement agencies and relevant services. He believes that it is these structures that should identify and stop shadow schemes related to illegal imports of goods. The expert also stressed that the problem of smuggling concerns very different groups of goods.

"It's not just about the electronics or car market, tobacco and alcohol products are also problematic. Any smuggling is only a matter of law enforcement and the integrity of their work," the expert summarized.

Thus, the situation on the electronics market demonstrates a complex, but at the same time promising, dynamic. Despite the fact that the gray segment continues to function, international practice shows that as standards of transparency, digitalization of supply chains and growing demands on brands increase, shadow traffic models are becoming less and less viable. This gradual shift in emphasis is forming a new culture of consumption - with a priority on formality, service and safety. In this context, Ukraine also has a window of opportunity. Gradual synchronization with European approaches creates conditions for a systematic reduction in the share of illegal imports. Although challenges remain, the overall direction of change allows us to cautiously optimistically expect the gradual displacement of "gray" schemes by more responsible and transparent forms of economic interaction.

Let us remind

Earlier UNN reported that small networks accidentally published a detailed description of their own schemes for gray export of Apple equipment and its analogues. 

The schemes cover both "holes" in customs and loopholes in legislation that allow profiting from consumers and evading taxes by billions of hryvnias. 

The scheme of supplying Apple equipment bypassing the law looks as follows: the goods are purchased through intermediaries in Southeast Asian countries, where, in addition, Apple's production facilities are located. This is mainly uncertified equipment - new products just released on the market, or refurbished devices that have already been in use.

This equipment is delivered to Ukraine by minibuses with forged customs declarations. The documents state that they are carrying cheap accessories, while in fact they are transporting expensive smartphones, laptops and other electronics. Presumably, the scheme works with the support of individual representatives of customs authorities, who provide the so-called "green corridor", because seizures of such batches in the public space are extremely rare.

Already in Ukraine, the equipment is sold through a network of stores, formally divided into numerous sole proprietorships. This allows to reduce the tax burden and minimize legal liability in case of claims from regulatory authorities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublications
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
Brent
$66.31
Bitcoin
$103,376.20
S&P 500
$5,891.00
Tesla
$346.18
Газ TTF
$35.15
Золото
$3,191.89
Ethereum
$2,589.63