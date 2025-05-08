A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine.

When buying equipment through dubious networks that work with unofficial suppliers, consumers expose themselves to the risk of problematic operation of their desired gadgets. Such devices often do not have proper certification, warranty service, and some settings or functions may be completely blocked, writes UNN.

A vivid example of the consequences of buying equipment from the "gray" market was the case of Samsung. In 2023, the company announced the blocking of smartphones on the Mexican market that were purchased through unofficial channels. The reason was the risks for users - from battery problems to software vulnerabilities. The blocking affected even flagship models, and Samsung offered affected buyers coupons for a 30% discount and a hotline for support.

A similar situation is in Ukraine, Samsung blocked the Smart Hub function on TVs imported to Ukraine from other countries. As the company explained, such devices were not originally intended for operation in our region, and "unblocking" was carried out by unscrupulous sellers through the service menu. "It would not be correct to say that the manufacturer blocked this service," Samsung Ukraine noted.

Similar measures were implemented by LG: in 2020, it updated the software, which made it impossible to use Smart TV on uncertified TVs.

Apple does not currently block devices purchased through the "gray" market, but buyers may face refusal of warranty service. For example, in the case of a MacBook Pro purchased in Saudi Arabia, the official service center refused to repair it because the device was not purchased from an authorized distributor.

According to UNN sources, about 79% of all "gray" imports in Ukraine are Apple equipment. The remaining 21% is accounted for by other brands and categories, including household appliances. At the same time, the share of large household appliances (refrigerators, washing machines) among illegal imports does not exceed 4-5%, as it is bulky and difficult to transport. Smartphones, headphones, kitchen gadgets and other compact electronics are much more often brought in.

From personal sources of UNN, the story of one of the buyers who purchased an expensive robot vacuum cleaner of a well-known brand through an unofficial channel is also known. They did not test it in the store - it is inconvenient for such equipment. But after unpacking at home, the device refused to see any mobile gadget of the owners, which made it impossible to control. No attempts to reconfigure the vacuum cleaner helped. Although the buyers managed to get their money back, the wasted efforts and nerves left an unpleasant aftertaste and turned a profitable purchase into an annoying experience.

Thus, before buying equipment in unverified stores or through unofficial dealers, it is worth carefully weighing all the risks. An attractive price for "gray" equipment is only a visible saving, which can turn into loss of warranty, problems with settings, device blocking, as well as additional costs of time, nerves and money.

It is rational to choose trusted sellers: pay attention to the availability of licenses and certificates, check whether the store cooperates with official distributors, be sure to specify the terms of warranty and service before buying. It is also worth reading reviews from other buyers, checking the reputation of the store online and comparing prices with official brand websites - too low a price may be a warning sign.

A responsible attitude of the buyer is also a guarantee that the desired equipment will really please, and not become a cause of disappointment.

UNN also reported on a leak of internal descriptions of "gray" Apple equipment supply schemes in one of the small networks. Equipment is purchased through intermediaries in Southeast Asian countries - mostly new or refurbished devices. It is imported into Ukraine by minibuses with forged customs declarations, where cheap accessories are indicated instead of expensive gadgets. Experts suggest the presence of a "green corridor" at customs. In the future, the equipment is sold through a wide network of stores, formally registered for hundreds of sole proprietors, which allows minimizing taxes and avoiding liability.

At the same time, the State Tax Service of Ukraine recently revealed schemes to evade VAT payment of more than UAH 286 million in the "Yabko" and Yabluka networks. The head of the agency, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that during the inspections, tax officials discovered massive facts of trade without the use of RRO/PRRO and the absence of documents on the origin of the equipment. At the same time, the State Tax Service also transferred to law enforcement officers the facts of artificial division of sales by the above-mentioned networks: legal entities involved up to 300 related sole proprietors on a simplified system. Tax officials identified 170 entrepreneurs involved in these manipulations. Their total income is UAH 1.72 billion.