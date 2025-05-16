$41.540.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8296 views

Simion's victory in the May 18 elections may lead to the formation of a new anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU. He opposes military aid to Ukraine and shares the views of Orban and Fico.

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

The victory of the far-right candidate George Simion in the Romanian presidential elections on May 18 may lead to the formation of a new anti-Ukrainian bloc in the European Union. This was reported by UNN with reference to the publication Politico.

Details

It is noted that George Simion, the leader of the AUR party, opposes military aid to Ukraine and criticizes EU policy, similar to the Prime Ministers of Hungary Viktor Orban and Slovakia Robert Fico.

The Romanian politician calls his party "Trumpist" and supports the ideas of Donald Trump, including skepticism about NATO and the European Union. He also states that Romania should receive compensation for the assistance provided to Ukraine.

Recall

George Simion stated that Ukraine should compensate Romania for the assistance provided, including the Patriot system. If he wins, he will demand compensation for participating in military operations.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
European Union
Romania
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
