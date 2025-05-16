The victory of the far-right candidate George Simion in the Romanian presidential elections on May 18 may lead to the formation of a new anti-Ukrainian bloc in the European Union. This was reported by UNN with reference to the publication Politico.

It is noted that George Simion, the leader of the AUR party, opposes military aid to Ukraine and criticizes EU policy, similar to the Prime Ministers of Hungary Viktor Orban and Slovakia Robert Fico.

The Romanian politician calls his party "Trumpist" and supports the ideas of Donald Trump, including skepticism about NATO and the European Union. He also states that Romania should receive compensation for the assistance provided to Ukraine.

George Simion stated that Ukraine should compensate Romania for the assistance provided, including the Patriot system. If he wins, he will demand compensation for participating in military operations.

